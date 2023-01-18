The Coziest Version of Birkenstock's Arizona Sandals Are Up to 50% Off Right Now at Nordstrom
Birkenstock's iconic sandals have become a staple shoe that you can live in all year. Loved by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Gigi Hadid, the Birkenstock brand doesn't go on sale often. To help you bring the effortless style into winter, Birkenstock's shearling lined Arizonas are up to 50% off with rare deals during Nordstrom's Sale.
The fan-favorite Birkenstock slide sandal gets a cozy update with a genuine-shearling lining for cushioning and natural moisture-wicking comfort.
We started our new year by leaning into full cozy mode over the past few days. With many cities experiencing freezes, it's impossible to not dream of wrapping yourself in everything shearling and fleece. Birkenstock's Arizona slide sandals are a summer favorite, but with the winter in full force, Birkenstock Shearlings are the latest trend.
Add some extra warmth and comfort to the classic Birkenstock sandal for the chillier months. Both the men's and women's styles are discounted at Nordstrom right now. Grab the winter-ready Birkenstock Arizona Genuine Shearling Lined Slide Sandals below before they sell out.
Walk on clouds in this Birkenstock sandal lined with soft shearling supported by a pillowy cushioned insole.
