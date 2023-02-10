Birkenstock's iconic sandals have become a staple shoe that you can live in all year. Loved by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and Gigi Hadid, the Birkenstock brand doesn't go on sale often. Thanks to Nordstrom's Winter Sale, Birkenstock's shearling lined Arizonas are up to 55% off right now.

Birkenstock's Arizona slide sandals are a summer favorite, but with the winter here for another couple months, Birkenstock Shearlings are the latest trend. The classic slide sandal gets a cozy update with a genuine-shearling lining for cushioning and natural moisture-wicking comfort. Get 30% off the shearling slide sandals in four different colors before the Nordstrom Winter Sale ends February 20.

Add some extra warmth and comfort to the classic Birkenstock sandal for the chillier months. Both the men's and women's styles are discounted at Nordstrom right now. Grab the winterized Birkenstock Arizona Genuine Shearling Lined Slide Sandals below before they sell out.

