The thrill of receiving a meaningful card or email from someone special is pretty incomparable. And few have depicted it better than Meg Ryan's character, Kathleen Kelly, in the '90s cult-favorite romcom, You've Got Mail: "I turn on my computer. I wait impatiently as it connects. I go online, and my breath catches in my chest until I hear three little words: 'You've got mail'."

The holidays are just around the corner. And while you might not be experiencing the same levels of email angst as Ryan's character in the Nora Ephron flick, you've likely already pondered the inevitability of having to send a digital or paper holiday card for the upcoming season -- which brings about a certain kind of stress in itself.

Within the span of only a few months, you're confronted with having to figure out not only who you should send holiday cards to, but also when they should be sent. Should you get new photos taken for them? What's the most festive holiday card design? Will you need to factor these expenses into your holiday budget? It's *surprisingly* a pretty extensive process.

To help simplify the whole affair, the ET Style team has searched far and wide across the Internet and found (at least, what we believe to be) the cutest holiday cards to send for Christmas, Hanukkah, Diwali or whatever else you'll be celebrating this season. With physical and digital options from Minted, Zazzle, Papier and Shutterfly, among others, the options are pretty endless.

This year, "you've got mail" is about to take on a whole new -- and much more stylish -- meaning. Ahead, shop the absolute best holiday cards to send to friends, family and co-workers alike this season.

Looking to get a head-start on your holiday shopping too? Check out the best advent calendars of 2021, with options from Sephora and Disney.

