With Cyber Week 2022 in the rearview mirror, holiday shopping is in full effect. Delivering the best tech deals this winter, Samsung's weeklong sales event is back. The Discover Samsung Event is here until December 15 and offering stellar deals on appliances, TVs, earbuds, Galaxy phones, and computers. During the event, you can save up to $1,500 on Samsung's best-selling tech — with some deals even better than the discounts from Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Samsung's daily deals that will last for 24 hours each morning. Whether you're buying an incredibly thoughtful gift for your loved ones or shopping the sale for yourself, you won't want to miss out on these Samsung savings. If your cell phone is on its last leg, you can snag the new Galaxy Z Fold4 that's discounted by over $1,100 right now. For the gamers, look into the revolutionary rotating Odyssey Ark Monitor which has a discount of $1,000 during the event.

The Discover Samsung Winter Event couldn't come at a better time, but don't stall. When the sale ends, so do your chances of getting these prestigious gifts delivered by December 24. Because we know it's a busy time, we've rounded up the best of these limited-time deals that you can shop easily below.

Best Discover Samsung TV Deals

Best Discover Samsung Galaxy Phone and Tablet Deals

Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, making it the best of Samsung's phones at capturing photos in low light—and now you can get a free memory upgrade and up to $600 enhanced trade-in credit. $1,200 $600 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

Galaxy Z Flip4 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 The Galaxy Z Flip4 features a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of RAM for fast performance. Complete with an upgraded battery and new adaptive refresh rate display, the new phone also has camera improvements for better lighting and image stabilization. Get a free memory upgrade and up to $600 enhanced trade-in credit. $1,060 $400 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 The Galaxy Z Fold 4 makes multitasking easier and delivers better cameras, a wider front display and a brighter main screen in a sleeker package. You'll get the most savings by trading in your current phone, but even without a trade-in phone, you can get savings of $420. $1,920 $1,500 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Featuring Samsung's largest tablet screen yet, the Galaxy Tab S8 allows you to see everything you need at a touch of a button. It also has dual front cameras that deliver crisp, clear photos. $1,500 $1,080 Shop Now

Best Discover Samsung Galaxy Bud Deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Samsung Galaxy Buds Live will play all of your music, audiobook, and podcast in studio-quality sound. These earbuds combine a comfortable, ergonomic design with premium sound while cancelling unwanted background noise. $150 $60 Shop Now

Best Discover Samsung Home Deals

