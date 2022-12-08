Shopping

The Discover Samsung Sale Event Is Back for December: Save Big on TVs, Smartphones, Appliances and More

Samsung TV in fancy living room
Samsung

With Cyber Week 2022 in the rearview mirror, holiday shopping is in full effect. Delivering the best tech deals this winter, Samsung's weeklong sales event is back. The Discover Samsung Event is here until December 15 and offering stellar deals on appliances, TVs, earbuds, Galaxy phones, and computers. During the event, you can save up to $1,500 on Samsung's best-selling tech — with some deals even better than the discounts from Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Samsung's daily deals that will last for 24 hours each morning. Whether you're buying an incredibly thoughtful gift for your loved ones or shopping the sale for yourself, you won't want to miss out on these Samsung savings. If your cell phone is on its last leg, you can snag the new Galaxy Z Fold4 that's discounted by over $1,100 right now. For the gamers, look into the revolutionary rotating Odyssey Ark Monitor which has a discount of $1,000 during the event. 

The Discover Samsung Winter Event couldn't come at a better time, but don't stall. When the sale ends, so do your chances of getting these prestigious gifts delivered by December 24. Because we know it's a busy time, we've rounded up the best of these limited-time deals that you can shop easily below.

Best Discover Samsung TV Deals

Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K TV
Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV
Samsung
Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K TV

With 8.3 million pixels, you'll have ultra-crisp picture quality while watching your favorite shows and movies. The Smart TV also has Dolby Atmos speakers for a cinematic experience. 

$2,800$1,800
Samsung 50" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung 55" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
Samsung 50" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

Enjoy more screen visibility with virtually no light reflection, night or day. On The Frame, see everything at 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot that saturates your screen with a billion colors. Switch on Art Mode and transform your TV into your own personal art exhibit. 

$1,300$900
65" Samsung Class Q80B QLED 4K TV
65" Samsung Class Q80B QLED 4K TV
Samsung
65" Samsung Class Q80B QLED 4K TV

Watch the deep blacks and bright whites pop from LED lights directly behind your screen. Dolby Atmos and object tracking sound makes your TV's sound move with the on-screen action.

$1,500$1,200
75" Samsung Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV
75" Samsung Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV
Samsung
75" Samsung Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV

Every detail on this TV bursts to life with realistic contrast and brilliance. Designed to reduce glare and deliver brilliant color across your screen, Ultra Viewing Angle makes sure you’ve got amazing picture quality, from virtually anywhere in the room.

$3,200$2,600
65" QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
65" Class QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
65" QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)

The TV's ultra-powerful processor plays your 8K content at its full potential. And for everything else, AI based processing upscales and analyzes your content to boost your picture to 8K clarity—no matter how it was created. Make every viewing a spectacular cinematic experience with Object Tracking Sound+ and Dolby Atmos built in. 

$4,800$3,800

Best Discover Samsung Galaxy Phone and Tablet Deals

Galaxy S22 Ultra
Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung
Galaxy S22 Ultra

The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, making it the best of Samsung's phones at capturing photos in low light—and now you can get a free memory upgrade and up to $600 enhanced trade-in credit.

$1,200$600
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
Galaxy Z Flip4
Galaxy Z Flip4
Samsung
Galaxy Z Flip4

The Galaxy Z Flip4 features a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of RAM for fast performance. Complete with an upgraded battery and new adaptive refresh rate display, the new phone also has camera improvements for better lighting and image stabilization. Get a free memory upgrade and up to $600 enhanced trade-in credit.

$1,060$400
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4
Galaxy Z Fold4
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 makes multitasking easier and delivers better cameras, a wider front display and a brighter main screen in a sleeker package. You'll get the most savings by trading in your current phone, but even without a trade-in phone, you can get savings of $420.

$1,920$1,500
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 32GB
SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A8
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 32GB

Download movies, browse the web, or play video games on the ultra-fast Samsung Galaxy tablet. 

$230$150
WITH INSTANT REBATE
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Featuring Samsung's largest tablet screen yet, the Galaxy Tab S8 allows you to see everything you need at a touch of a button. It also has dual front cameras that deliver crisp, clear photos.

$1,500$1,080

Best Discover Samsung Galaxy Bud Deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live will play all of your music, audiobook, and podcast in studio-quality sound. These earbuds combine a comfortable, ergonomic design with premium sound while cancelling unwanted background noise.

$150$60
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Earbuds
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Earbuds
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Earbuds

Comfortably listen to superior sound quality with these expertly designed wireless headphones from Samsung.

$150$110

Best Discover Samsung Home Deals

Front Load Washer with Clean Guard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry Set
Samsung Front Load Washer and Dryer
Samsung
Front Load Washer with Clean Guard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry Set

Samsung's best-selling smart washer and dryer set features AI Powered Smart Dial controls that help users to personalize their preferred washing or drying cycles. You save more when you bundle this duo together, and you get free installation and haul-away.

$2,898$2,478
Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Object Recognition
Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Object Recognition
Samsung
Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Object Recognition

Enjoy spotless floors with this AI-powered Samsung Jet Bot Vacuum Cleaner. You won't even have to get your hands dirty with the no-touch bin-emptying system.

$1,300$1,100
Samsung 51-Bottle Capacity Wine Cooler in Stainless Steel
51-Bottle Capacity Wine Cooler in Stainless Steel
Samsung
Samsung 51-Bottle Capacity Wine Cooler in Stainless Steel

Deck out your home with a stainless steel wine fridge that keeps each type of wine at its optimal temperature.

$1,599$999
Samsung HW-Q800B Soundbar with Wireless Dolby Atmos
Samsung HW-Q800B Soundbar with Wireless Dolby Atmos
Samsung
Samsung HW-Q800B Soundbar with Wireless Dolby Atmos

Upgrade your home theater with the Samsung soundbar and subwoofer. You can connect wirelessly so you don't have to worry about unsightly cords. 

$1,000$900
Samsung HW-S800B 3.1.2ch Soundbar
HW-S800B 3.1.2ch Soundbar
Samsung
Samsung HW-S800B 3.1.2ch Soundbar

Samsung's unbelievably sleek, low-profile soundbar delivers high quality audio in a super slim package. Enjoy a surround sound experience with Dolby Atmos and skip the need for HDMI cables.

$900$600
6.3 cu ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Smart Dial & Air Fry
6.3 cu ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Smart Dial & Air Fry
Samsung
6.3 cu ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Smart Dial & Air Fry

Using little to no oil, you can quickly air fry your favorite foods right in your oven. The new Smart Dial simplifies oven settings in a single dial and intuitively learns based on your cooking preferences. 

$2,828$1,897

