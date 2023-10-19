There's nothing like the magic of Disney at Christmastime, and Coach Outlet's latest collaboration with everyone's favorite mouse channels just that.

Coach continues its relationship with Disney with the 2023 Disney x Coach holiday line, out now. Naturally, the line of handbags, clothing and accessories features Mickey Mouse and friends in delightful holiday fashion. The collaboration has arrived just in time for early holiday shopping, with holiday gift options that will bring a smile to any Disney adult's (or Disney kid's) face.

Shop the Disney x Coach Holiday Collection

The collection is extra special this year, as 2023 marks Disney100: the centennial celebration of the Walt Disney Company. If an upcoming trip to Disneyland or Disney World to celebrate the occasion is on the horizon, don't wait until Christmas morning to open this gift. Any of the items from this collection featuring Mickey, Minnie and Co. will fit right in.

Below, shop our favorite picks from the Disney x Coach holiday collection at Coach Outlet. Get ahead of the hustle and bustle of the holiday shopping season — and avoid missing out on these items before they sell out — by scooping up your favorite pieces today.