Get in the holiday spirit with help from Disney and Coach.
There's nothing like the magic of Disney at Christmastime, and Coach Outlet's latest collaboration with everyone's favorite mouse channels just that.
Coach continues its relationship with Disney with the 2023 Disney x Coach holiday line, out now. Naturally, the line of handbags, clothing and accessories features Mickey Mouse and friends in delightful holiday fashion. The collaboration has arrived just in time for early holiday shopping, with holiday gift options that will bring a smile to any Disney adult's (or Disney kid's) face.
Shop the Disney x Coach Holiday Collection
The collection is extra special this year, as 2023 marks Disney100: the centennial celebration of the Walt Disney Company. If an upcoming trip to Disneyland or Disney World to celebrate the occasion is on the horizon, don't wait until Christmas morning to open this gift. Any of the items from this collection featuring Mickey, Minnie and Co. will fit right in.
Below, shop our favorite picks from the Disney x Coach holiday collection at Coach Outlet. Get ahead of the hustle and bustle of the holiday shopping season — and avoid missing out on these items before they sell out — by scooping up your favorite pieces today.
Disney x Coach Mickey Mouse Ear Bag
This adorable leather Mickey Mouse ear bag is a subtle way to show off their love of Disney.
Disney x Coach Mickey Mouse Varsity Jacket
This cool, wool-blend varsity jacket features everyone's favorite varsity mouse: Mickey. It has leather details and snap button closures.
Disney x Coach Mickey Mouse Sweater
This cozy wool-blend sweater also features Mickey Mouse and is available in a dark pine color.
Disney x Coach Mini Jamie Camera Bag With Sled Motif
Could this be the cutest snow day ever? This dark pine camera bag is made of refined pebble leather with brass hardware.
Disney x Coach Dempsey Tote 22 With Sled Motif
Size up with this refined leather tote featuring the Mickey and Minnie sled motif.
Disney x Coach Small Zip Around Wallet With Holiday Print
This zip-around coated canvas wallet has a holiday print featuring Pluto, Minnie and Mickey.
Disney x Coach Mickey Mouse Skater T-Shirt
Get comfy in this quirky cotton skater tee.
Disney x Coach Slim ID Card Case With Winter Motif
Keep credit cards organized with this Mickey and Minnie card case. This refined calf leather card case comes in two colors.
Disney x Coach Mickey Mouse Bag Charm
This cheerful leather bag charm doubles as a keychain.
Disney x Coach Slim ID Card Case With Winking Mickey Mouse
Keep cards and cash safe behind Mickey's silly wink in this leather wallet.
Disney x Coach Canteen Crossbody With Mickey Mouse
This cheery crossbody bag is made of smooth leather and has a top handle and a detachable strap.
Disney x Coach Notebook With Holiday Print
Journal holiday memories in this spirited notebook featuring Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and Donald Duck in a holiday theme.
Disney x Coach Mickey Mouse Collectible Bag Charm
Mickey comes in a red refined pebble leather on this bag charm that doubles as a keychain.
Disney x Coach Wink Mickey Mouse Crewneck Sweatshirt
This crewneck cotton sweater comes in a washed black and is perfect for chilly days in a Disney park. This one is selling out fast, so be sure to shop now.