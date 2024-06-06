Fitness trackers and smartwatches go together like peanut butter and jelly. There are excellent options in both classes, with feature-rich models that track your activity levels, your sleep, and serve up phone notifications to help keep you connected to others. The Google Pixel Watch 2 is one such wearable that truly does it all, a collaboration with Fitbit that offers a wide variety of health-focused metrics and smartwatch features without breaking the bank. That's especially true right now, as you can get the watch for just $290 at Amazon, representing a savings of $60. That's a discount of 17% and the lowest price the watch has dipped to in 2024.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 debuted in October, and as the successor to the original Pixel Watch, it comes with a number of improved features in addition to its fitness tracking options. It's sleek and stylish, with a 10% reduction in weight, so it's light on the wrist as well. Google's redesign also includes a major improvement to the original's battery life, as it can last up to 24 hours on a single charge without battery-saving options enabled, even with tilt-to-wake and other features turned on.

But where it truly shines is its inclusion of three new sensors for heart rate, temperature, and stress tracking. The heart rate sensor works with Google AI to give you the best heart monitoring offered in a Google smartwatch yet, and the stress sensor is an expert at detecting whether you need a quick breather or if you should proceed with what you're doing. When you need to consider your overall fitness before trying a new activity, this feature is one you'll absolutely appreciate. You've got to be at your best to keep going and benefit from exercise, after all.

While the Pixel Watch 2 comes in a number of colors, currently the discounted price only applies to the Black, Bay, and Porcelain shades. You'll want to snag yours before it's gone, as it appears these models are selling quickly. Below, find the Pixel Watch 2 as well as other smartwatch deals you can scoop up right now before they're gone. Bonus: It could make a great Father's Day gift.

