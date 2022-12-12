Shopping

The Kiehl’s Holiday Sale Is Here: Save 25% On Best-Selling Skincare and Stocking Stuffers

By Lauren Gruber
Among the many beauty sales happening this week, the Kiehl's holiday savings event should be high on your list. In case you missed the Black Friday opportunity to spoil yourself before the freezing temperatures fully arrive, you can still save on skincare essentials—namely celeb-loved moisturizers, serums, and more.

Right now during the Kiehl's Holiday Sale, you can enjoy 25% off all of Kiehl's most popular skincare, hair care, body care, and other best-selling products that make great stocking stuffers

The Kiehl's sale is the perfect time to try new products or save big on tried-and-true skincare favorites. From powerful Vitamin C serums to hydrating facial cleansers, this sale is the perfect time to treat yourself to top-quality products made from natural ingredients. Shoppers can get discounts on every best-selling skincare product at Kiehl's, like the beloved Zoë Kravitz-approved Avocado Eye Cream and Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream, SPF essentials, and a hair cream used to keep Kate Middleton's hair moisturized and shiny. 

Below, shop our top picks from Kiehl's sale—with can't-miss deals on cleansers, eye creams, moisturizers, and other anti-aging products

Midnight Recovery Concentrate
Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate
Kiehl's
Midnight Recovery Concentrate

A moisturizing face oil formulated with Lavender Essential Oil and Evening Primrose Oil to restore skin while you sleep.

$79$59
Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum
Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum
Kiehl's
Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum

Diminish fine lines with this potent Vitamin C serum formulated with 12.5% Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid. 

$92$69
Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Face and Neck Cream
Kiehl's Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Face and Neck Cream
Kiehl's
Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Face and Neck Cream

A supercharged anti-aging face and neck cream for reducing wrinkles and smoothing your skin’s texture. 

$89$67
Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane
Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane
Kiehl's
Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane

Kiehl's #1 hydrating moisturizer for all skin types strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier and provides 24-hour hydration for softer, smoother skin.

$64$48
Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash
Kiehl's Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash
Kiehl's
Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash

The Facial Fuel cleanser is a fan favorite, thanks to the refreshing gel formula that removes dirt, excess oil and impurities without drying out the skin. 

$36$27
Avocado Eye Cream
KIEHL'S SINCE 1851 Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado
Kiehl's
Avocado Eye Cream

Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream is a gentle, hydrating eye treatment whose ingredients list actually sounds kind of delicious. Hydrating avocado oil restores moisture to the skin, cocoa butter adds softness and shea butter provides youthful suppleness.

$55$41
Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum
Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum
Kiehl's
Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum

The Kiehl's Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum works as a hyper-charged eye cream that aims to address brown dark circles through vitamin C-infused ingredients. 

$50$38
Powerful Wrinkle Reducing Eye Cream
Powerful Wrinkle Reducing Eye Cream
Kiehl's
Powerful Wrinkle Reducing Eye Cream

Target dark spots and heavy under-eye bags at the source with this nourishing Powerful Wrinkle Reducing Eye Cream from Kiehl's.

$50$38
Creme with Silk Groom
Creme with Silk Groom
Kiehl's
Creme with Silk Groom

Kate Middleton‘s stylist Amanda Cok Tucker revealed to Us Magazine that she kept Kate’s hair moisturized and shiny with this Kiehl’s hair cream for her previous royal tour of Norway and Sweden. 

$26$20

