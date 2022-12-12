Among the many beauty sales happening this week, the Kiehl's holiday savings event should be high on your list. In case you missed the Black Friday opportunity to spoil yourself before the freezing temperatures fully arrive, you can still save on skincare essentials—namely celeb-loved moisturizers, serums, and more.

Right now during the Kiehl's Holiday Sale, you can enjoy 25% off all of Kiehl's most popular skincare, hair care, body care, and other best-selling products that make great stocking stuffers.

Shop 25% Off Kiehl's

The Kiehl's sale is the perfect time to try new products or save big on tried-and-true skincare favorites. From powerful Vitamin C serums to hydrating facial cleansers, this sale is the perfect time to treat yourself to top-quality products made from natural ingredients. Shoppers can get discounts on every best-selling skincare product at Kiehl's, like the beloved Zoë Kravitz-approved Avocado Eye Cream and Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream, SPF essentials, and a hair cream used to keep Kate Middleton's hair moisturized and shiny.

Below, shop our top picks from Kiehl's sale—with can't-miss deals on cleansers, eye creams, moisturizers, and other anti-aging products.

Midnight Recovery Concentrate Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate A moisturizing face oil formulated with Lavender Essential Oil and Evening Primrose Oil to restore skin while you sleep. $79 $59 Shop Now

Avocado Eye Cream Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream is a gentle, hydrating eye treatment whose ingredients list actually sounds kind of delicious. Hydrating avocado oil restores moisture to the skin, cocoa butter adds softness and shea butter provides youthful suppleness. $55 $41 Shop Now

