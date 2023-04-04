If you are one of the millions of viewers that tune in each week to see the hijinks on Abbott Elementary — the Emmy, Critic's Choice and Golden Globe-Award-winning hit show written by Philly-native Quinta Brunson — then you likely already enjoyed the charming Valentine's Day episode.

A lot of big things happened, but we won't go into them so we don't give away any spoilers. One thing we will discuss — and the reason you've read this far — is when Tyler James Williams' character, Gregory, shows off the Valentine's Day gift he got for his new lady: a LEGO Flower Bouquet.

While not everyone in the episode appreciated the thoughtful gift (he got his girl a LEGO bouquet because she is allergic to real flowers), we saw it and loved it. And we're not alone: With over 12,500 reviews on Amazon, the LEGO bouquet kit has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars, which means that's a lot of satisfied customers.

But the best part of this creative centerpiece? It's currently on sale at Amazon. The LEGO set from their Botanical Collection is now less than $50 and will arrive just in time for your Easter celebrations. Gift the LEGO flower arrangement as a conversation starter or get one for yourself to show off your personality with some new home decor.

If you haven't joined in on watching this hilarious and relatable mockumentary-style show, think The Office for school systems, then you can catch up on Hulu. And if you are still deciding on signing up for Hulu, right now they're offering a 30-day free trial.

Abbott Elementary IMDb Abbott Elementary The hilarious show runs on ABC, but you can watch it the next day on Hulu. All seasons are available on the streaming platform, so catch up now. STARTING AT $8/MONTH 30-DAY FREE TRIAL Watch Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

