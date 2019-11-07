2019 has been quite the year for page-turners.

From Demi Moore's intimate tell-all and Ronan Farrow's chilling investigation into the "catch and kill" tactic of the industry's sexual predators to the most recent memoir by Robyn Crawford on her physical relationship with the late Whitney Houston, there's no shortage of engaging stories giving us an inside look at the lives of some of our most beloved -- and loathed -- celebrities.

Whether you're looking for a new read or a gift idea to a bibliophile in your life, discover the best Hollywood books to dive into right now.

Read on for our picks, ahead.

A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston Robyn Crawford Amazon A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston Robyn Crawford Whitney Houston's longtime friend Robyn Crawford's memoir is already making headlines ahead of its Nov. 12 release. In A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston, Crawford publicly opens up about her rumored romantic relationship with the late singer in the early '80s for the first time. The book recounts the evolution of their friendship from meeting as teens through Houston's iconic career and challenging personal life. $20 at Amazon

Inside Out: A Memoir Demi Moore Amazon Inside Out: A Memoir Demi Moore Demi Moore gets real in an intimate tell-all chronicling the actress' life of childhood trauma, celebrity, addiction and high-profile relationships, including her marriages to actors Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher. $17 at Amazon

Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators Ronan Farrow Amazon Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators Ronan Farrow Journalist Ronan Farrow, who won the Pulitzer Prize for his expose on disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein's sexual crimes, investigates the unethical, fearful lengths wealthy, powerful predators go to cover up their tracks in this page-turner. Farrow also details Brooke Nevils' rape allegations against former Today co-host Matt Lauer in the New York Times bestseller. $18 at Amazon

Over the Top: A Raw Journey to Self-Love Jonathan Van Ness Amazon Over the Top: A Raw Journey to Self-Love Jonathan Van Ness Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness brings humor to self acceptance in Over the Top: A Raw Journey to Self-Love -- unveiling his past of pain and insecurity that lies underneath the larger-than-life personality's radiant, confident spirit. He also shares his HIV-positive diagnosis in the uplifting memoir. $17 at Amazon

Me: Elton John Official Autobiography Elton John Amazon Me: Elton John Official Autobiography Elton John In his first official autobiography, Elton John narrates the legendary life he's led so far -- transforming from a shy boy growing up in London to an international music megastar. The "Rocketman" crooner reflects back on his path to conquering the industry, famous friendships (Princess Diana, John Lennon, Freddie Mercury, just to name a few), love, fatherhood and overcoming his over a decade-long drug addiction. $18 at Amazon

Face It: A Memoir Debbie Harry Amazon Face It: A Memoir Debbie Harry Blondie lead singer Debbie Harry pens her life story in Face It: A Memoir, also sharing never-before-seen photos and art on the pages. The "Heart of Glass" singer recounts her rock 'n' roll career that spanned from commercial success and addiction to a solo music and acting career to a band breakup and a reunion. $20 at Amazon

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

