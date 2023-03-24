In need of a page-turner for your next beach read or to reach your book-reading goals for 2023? Let us recommend the world of celebrity books.

Giving us new insights and juicy secrets, celebrity memoirs and tell-all novels are intriguing reads even for those who weren't previously die-hard fans. In 2023, there have been some excellent releases already, like Prince Harry's revealing story Spare and Pamela Anderson's gripping tale titled Love, Pamela. Barbra Streisand's and Elliot Page's memoirs are slated to be released in the upcoming months and we have high expectations for both.

There's no shortage of engaging stories giving us an inside look at the lives of some of our most beloved celebrities (and even the ones we love to hate). Whether you're looking for a new read or searching for a gift idea for the bibliophile in your life, below you can discover the best Hollywood books of 2023 to dive into right now.

Best Celebrity Books of 2023 Available Now

Here are the best books of 2023 written by your favorite celebrities that are available to read now.

'Bad Mormon: A Memoir' Amazon 'Bad Mormon: A Memoir' Heather Gay, known for her appearances as a housewife on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, shares about her life growing up as a strict Mormon and what spurred her departure from the conservative religion. $29 $20 Shop Now

'Call Me Anne' Amazon 'Call Me Anne' Released in January, after her unexpected death, Call Me Anne follows the late Anne Heche's previous memoir Call Me Crazy. The memoir touches on her relationship with Ellen Degeneres, her encounter with Harvey Weinstein and more. $16 Shop Now

'Spare' Amazon 'Spare' The book's title comes from an old adage referring to a monarch and their sibling as "the heir and the spare." Being Princess Diana and King Charles' youngest son, Prince Harry would be considered the spare and his elder brother Prince William the heir. $36 $22 Shop Now

Celebrity Books in 2023 Available for Pre-Order

We are looking forward to these fascinating stories from some of the biggest Hollywood icons.

'Pageboy: A Memoir' Amazon 'Pageboy: A Memoir' Taking place after the success of Juno, Elliot Page's memoir explores how he felt suffocated by Hollywood's and audiences' expectations. The intimate story of trauma, love and healing, will be released on June 6. $30 $25 Shop Now

'Chita: A Memoir' Amazon 'Chita: A Memoir' Best known for her role in West Side Story, Chita Rivera has been a Broadway icon whose heritage shaped her work. You can read about her captivating life and career in her memoir being released on April 25. $30 Pre-Order Now

'Worthy' Steve Granitz/Getty 'Worthy' Jada Pinkett Smith's upcoming memoir is slated to be released on October 17. While there's not much we know about the book at this point, the actress and performer has been in the spotlight for more than 30 years. From her rise to fame as a Black woman in the '90s to her high-profile relationship with Will Smith, we're surely in for an outstanding read. Pinkett Smith's book is now available for pre-order. $32 Pre-Order Now

Celebrity Books You Might Have Missed

If you're playing catch-up for the past few years, here are some of the celebrity memoirs worth the read.

'I'm Glad My Mom Died' Amazon 'I'm Glad My Mom Died' Hitting the top of the New York Times best-seller list for numerous weeks after it's release, Jeanette McCurdy, held nothing back in her prolific memoir. You'll read about her abusive mother who encouraged an eating disorder and gain an inside look into what it's like to be a childhood star at Nickelodeon. $28 $17 Shop Now

'Me: Elton John Official Autobiography' Elton John Amazon 'Me: Elton John Official Autobiography' Elton John In his first official autobiography, Elton John narrates the legendary life he's led so far — transforming from a shy boy growing up in London to an international music megastar. The "Rocketman" crooner reflects back on his path to conquering the industry, famous friendships (Princess Diana, John Lennon, Freddie Mercury, just to name a few), love, fatherhood and overcoming his over a decade-long drug addiction. $30 $11 Shop Now

