The Must-Read Celebrity Memoirs of 2023: Books From Barbra Streisand, Paris Hilton, Elliot Page and More
In need of a page-turner for your next beach read or to reach your book-reading goals for 2023? Let us recommend the world of celebrity books.
Giving us new insights and juicy secrets, celebrity memoirs and tell-all novels are intriguing reads even for those who weren't previously die-hard fans. In 2023, there have been some excellent releases already, like Prince Harry's revealing story Spare and Pamela Anderson's gripping tale titled Love, Pamela. Barbra Streisand's and Elliot Page's memoirs are slated to be released in the upcoming months and we have high expectations for both.
There's no shortage of engaging stories giving us an inside look at the lives of some of our most beloved celebrities (and even the ones we love to hate). Whether you're looking for a new read or searching for a gift idea for the bibliophile in your life, below you can discover the best Hollywood books of 2023 to dive into right now.
Best Celebrity Books of 2023 Available Now
Here are the best books of 2023 written by your favorite celebrities that are available to read now.
Shedding the persona she's created for herself, Paris: The Memoir gives us a real look into who Hilton truly is as a person.
Heather Gay, known for her appearances as a housewife on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, shares about her life growing up as a strict Mormon and what spurred her departure from the conservative religion.
Filled with mindful musings and personal stories, this enjoyable read from Broadway-legend Kristin Chenoweth is uplifting and inspiring.
Released in January, after her unexpected death, Call Me Anne follows the late Anne Heche's previous memoir Call Me Crazy. The memoir touches on her relationship with Ellen Degeneres, her encounter with Harvey Weinstein and more.
One of the most famous Playboy cover models, Anderson opens up about her early life and how her Hollywood persona was not her reality. The book further explores how she's taken back her life over the years.
Celebrity Books in 2023 Available for Pre-Order
We are looking forward to these fascinating stories from some of the biggest Hollywood icons.
A legend in her own right, Streisand's highly anticipated memoir is being released on November 7. Fans will want to pre-order this book before it sells out.
Taking place after the success of Juno, Elliot Page's memoir explores how he felt suffocated by Hollywood's and audiences' expectations. The intimate story of trauma, love and healing, will be released on June 6.
John Stamos is releasing a memoir in late October of this year. The book takes a journey through his fame, raising a family and how unbelievable his fortune has been for him.
Best known for her role in West Side Story, Chita Rivera has been a Broadway icon whose heritage shaped her work. You can read about her captivating life and career in her memoir being released on April 25.
Jada Pinkett Smith's upcoming memoir is slated to be released on October 17. While there's not much we know about the book at this point, the actress and performer has been in the spotlight for more than 30 years. From her rise to fame as a Black woman in the '90s to her high-profile relationship with Will Smith, we're surely in for an outstanding read. Pinkett Smith's book is now available for pre-order.
Celebrity Books You Might Have Missed
If you're playing catch-up for the past few years, here are some of the celebrity memoirs worth the read.
Hitting the top of the New York Times best-seller list for numerous weeks after it's release, Jeanette McCurdy, held nothing back in her prolific memoir. You'll read about her abusive mother who encouraged an eating disorder and gain an inside look into what it's like to be a childhood star at Nickelodeon.
Opening up about his struggles with addiction during his filming of the hit series Friends, Matthew Perry's memoir is raw, honest and darkly funny.
Demi Moore gets real in an intimate tell-all chronicling the actress' life of childhood trauma, celebrity, addiction and high-profile relationships, including her marriages to actors Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher.
Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness brings humor to self-acceptance in Over the Top: A Raw Journey to Self-Love — unveiling his past of pain and insecurity that lies underneath the larger-than-life personality's radiant, confident spirit. He also shares his HIV-positive diagnosis in the uplifting memoir.
In his first official autobiography, Elton John narrates the legendary life he's led so far — transforming from a shy boy growing up in London to an international music megastar. The "Rocketman" crooner reflects back on his path to conquering the industry, famous friendships (Princess Diana, John Lennon, Freddie Mercury, just to name a few), love, fatherhood and overcoming his over a decade-long drug addiction.
