Unveiled alongside the iPhone 15, the eagerly anticipated Apple Watch Series 9 began shipping on Friday, September 22. The latest and greatest smartwatch is more powerful than ever, thanks to the introduction of the Apple S9 SiP chip. With improved speed, battery life and functionality, the Apple Watch Series 9 is available at Amazon now.

The Apple Watch 9 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes with a starting price of $390 for the smaller 41mm display and $420 for the larger 45mm display. It is fully carbon-neutral with a brighter display and advanced health, safety, and activity features.

The new S9 processing chip enables a Double Tap feature, which is probably the Apple Watch 9's most significant upgrade. The Double Tap Gesture lets you operate the Apple Watch just by touching your index finger to your thumb twice to take calls, launch widgets and more. Its new ultra-wideband chip will also improve location accuracy, along with new integrations with the Apple Home Pod.

The Series 9 also features a screen that is up to twice as bright as the Series 8 with a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits — making it easier to read in bright lighting conditions. If you are in a movie theatre or dark room, you can also lower the brightness of the smartwatch to 1 nit.

More new features include the Live Activity feature now tracking more activities, including cycling. Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. The new Smart Stack feature makes accessing information faster and easier on the watch's display. And on-device Siri access allows Siri requests to be done directly on the watch, as long as the request doesn't require an Internet connection. This includes things like setting an alarm or logging health data for fitness tracking.

Shop the Apple Watch 9, 41mm

Shop the Apple Watch 9, 45mm

With the announcement of the Apple Watch Series 9 comes discounts on last year's Apple Watch Series 8. Right now, you can save up to $130 on the Apple Watch 8 at Amazon. Ahead, shop the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals.

