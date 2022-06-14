We can always count on Nordstrom to have the best deals on items across fashion, beauty, home decor and more. So, when the retailer hosts one of its biggest sales of the year that sees today's trending products boasting even bigger deals, we can't help but take notice.

The sale in question is, of course, Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale — which the retailer just announced would take place from July 6 through July 31, and feature Black Friday-esque deals (yes, really that good) on new arrivals and customer-favorite products from brands like La Mer, Zella, Naked Wardrobe, Madewell, Barefoot Dreams, Charlotte Tilbury, Halogen, Natori, Free People, Olaplex and so many more.

Here's everything to know about Nordstrom's biggest sale of the year — including the best deals to expect and start saving up for.

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 start?

The retailer's massive summer sale will run from Wednesday, July 6 through Sunday, July 31, with tiered access that will give Nordstrom members (or those who have spent the most at Nordstrom in the past year) early access to the can't-miss deals.

How can I get access to the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022?

As with most of Nordstrom's sales, the anniversary event will offer a tiered access to the sale, which will correspond with Nordstrom members. Here's what to expect: beginning July 6, Icon members (or those who’ve spent $15,000 or more in the past year) will get early access to the sale; July 7 will open up deals to Ambassador members (or those who’ve spent $5,000 or more over the past year); starting July 9, Influencer members (all other Nordstrom cardholders) will finally have the chance to browse the best deals for themselves; and on July 15, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale will open to the general public.

Once the sale does go live, the best deals are (understandably) expected to go fast. So, shoppers will want to download the Nordstrom App and sign-up for notifications to ensure they don't miss out on the season's biggest offers.

What are the best deals to shop at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022?

While full details on which items will be marked down and for exactly how much still remain under wraps for the most part, shoppers can anticipate seeing deals on products that span across Nordstrom's most popular products and brands - including La Mer, Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Zella, Madewell, Barefoot Dreams, Charlotte Tilbury, Free People and Olaplex, among others.

In the meantime, Nordstrom is currently overflowing with deals across all categories at their Half-Yearly sale. Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best current deals to check out at Nordstrom — and hold you over until the retailer's biggest sale arrives in July.

