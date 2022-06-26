We can always count on Nordstrom to have the best deals on items across fashion, beauty, home decor and more. So, when the retailer hosts one of its biggest sales of the year that sees today's trending products boasting even bigger deals, we can't help but take notice.

The sale in question is, of course, Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale — which the retailer announced will take place from July 6 through July 31, and a preview of all the available deals will launch on June 29. Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale features Black Friday-esque deals (yes, really that good) on new arrivals and customer-favorite products from brands like La Mer, Zella, Madewell, Barefoot Dreams, Cult Gaia, Charlotte Tilbury, Free People, Olaplex and so many more.

Here's everything to know about Nordstrom's biggest sale of the year — including the best deals to expect and how to get early access before the best discounted items sell out.

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 start?

The retailer's massive summer sale starts on Wednesday, July 6. Icon members (those who’ve spent $15,000 or more at Nordstrom in the past year) get early access to the sale on that day, followed by Ambassador members (those who’ve spent $5,000 or more at Nordstrom over the past year) on July 7. The next tier of Nordstrom members to get early access are Influencer members (all other Nordstrom cardholders) on July 9.

There's still time to sign up for a Nordstrom credit card if you want early access to all the discounts.

Even if you don’t have a Nordstrom credit card, you can shop the sale when it opens to the general public on Friday, July 15.

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale end?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 will end on Sunday, July 31. You have over two weeks to shop the savings event and take advantage of the deals.

How can I get the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Once the sale does go live, the best deals are (understandably) expected to go fast. So, shoppers will want to download the Nordstrom App and sign-up for notifications to ensure they don't miss out on the season's biggest offers.

The best Nordstrom deals available right now

Nordstrom is currently overflowing with deals across all categories in their sale section. Ahead, shop our picks for the best deals currently available at Nordstrom — and hold you over until the retailer's biggest sale of the year arrives in less than two weeks.

