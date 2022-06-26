Shopping

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Coming Soon: Everything You Need to Know, Plus Early Deals

By ETonline Staff
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022
Nordstrom

We can always count on Nordstrom to have the best deals on items across fashion, beauty, home decor and more. So, when the retailer hosts one of its biggest sales of the year that sees today's trending products boasting even bigger deals, we can't help but take notice.

The sale in question is, of course, Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale — which the retailer announced will take place from July 6 through July 31, and a preview of all the available deals will launch on June 29. Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale features Black Friday-esque deals (yes, really that good) on new arrivals and customer-favorite products from brands like La Mer, Zella, Madewell, Barefoot Dreams, Cult Gaia, Charlotte Tilbury, Free People, Olaplex and so many more.

Here's everything to know about Nordstrom's biggest sale of the year — including the best deals to expect and how to get early access before the best discounted items sell out.

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 start?

The retailer's massive summer sale starts on Wednesday, July 6. Icon members (those who’ve spent $15,000 or more at Nordstrom in the past year) get early access to the sale on that day, followed by Ambassador members (those who’ve spent $5,000 or more at Nordstrom over the past year) on July 7. The next tier of Nordstrom members to get early access are Influencer members (all other Nordstrom cardholders) on July 9.

There's still time to sign up for a Nordstrom credit card if you want early access to all the discounts. 

Even if you don’t have a Nordstrom credit card, you can shop the sale when it opens to the general public on Friday, July 15.

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale end?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 will end on Sunday, July 31. You have over two weeks to shop the savings event and take advantage of the deals. 

How can I get the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Once the sale does go live, the best deals are (understandably) expected to go fast. So, shoppers will want to download the Nordstrom App and sign-up for notifications to ensure they don't miss out on the season's biggest offers.

The best Nordstrom deals available right now

Nordstrom is currently overflowing with deals across all categories in their sale section. Ahead, shop our picks for the best deals currently available at Nordstrom — and hold you over until the retailer's biggest sale of the year arrives in less than two weeks.

Circus by Sam Edelman Janis Slide Sandal
Circus by Sam Edelman Janis Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Circus by Sam Edelman Janis Slide Sandal

Sam Edelman brings you another outfit-making slide sandal with ample texture and a summery color. 

$85$50
Coach Carley Espadrille
Coach Carley Espadrille
Coach
Coach Carley Espadrille

Get 40% off Coach's leather espadrilles trimmed with jute and outfitted with a slip-resistant sole.

$135$81
UGG Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
Nordstrom
UGG Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal

UGG's ultra-comfortable sandals combine a lightweight platform sole with the plush comfort of your favorite slippers. 

$100$50
French Connection Whisper Light Sheath Minidress
French Connection Whisper Light Sheath Minidress
Nordstrom
French Connection Whisper Light Sheath Minidress

The perfect dress for a summer engagement party or bridal shower.

$128$96
Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal
Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal
Nordstrom
Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal

This iconic Troy Burch sandal has a contoured footbed that adds everyday comfort to a breezy style topped with a logo medallion.

$228$160
5.25-Quart Le Creuset Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Dutch Oven
Nordstrom
5.25-Quart Le Creuset Dutch Oven

This cooking essential from Le Creuset is a best-seller for a reason — and it's now available in ten, fresh colors for summer.

$380$250
Kate Spade Penny Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade Penny Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag
Nordstrom
Kate Spade Penny Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag

Carry all of your daily essentials in style with this dainty and feminine shoulder bag from Kate Spade.

$298$179
Levi's Faux Leather Dad Bomber Jacket
Levis Faux Leather Dad Bomber Jacket
Nordstrom
Levi's Faux Leather Dad Bomber Jacket

Come autumn, you'll thank yourself for investing in this roomy, faux leather jacket — especially while it's on sale.

$150$99

