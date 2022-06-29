The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Preview Is Live: Everything You Need to Know, Plus Early Deals
We can always count on Nordstrom to have the best deals on items across fashion, beauty, home decor and more. So, when the retailer hosts one of its biggest sales of the year that sees today's trending products boasting even bigger deals, we can't help but take notice. Now, you can preview all of the best deals included in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022.
The sale in question is, of course, Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale — which the retailer announced will take place from July 6 through July 31, but you can preview all the available deals starting today (June 29). Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale features Black Friday-esque deals (yes, really that good) on new arrivals and customer-favorite products from brands like La Mer, Zella, Madewell, Barefoot Dreams, Cult Gaia, Charlotte Tilbury, Free People, Olaplex and so many more.
Here's everything to know about Nordstrom's biggest sale of the year — including the best deals to expect and how to get early access before the best-discounted items sell out.
When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 start?
The retailer's massive summer sale starts on Wednesday, July 6. Icon members (those who’ve spent $15,000 or more at Nordstrom in the past year) get early access to the sale on that day, followed by Ambassador members (those who’ve spent $5,000 or more at Nordstrom over the past year) on July 7. The next tier of Nordstrom members to get early access are Influencer members (all other Nordstrom cardholders) on July 9.
There's still time to sign up for a Nordstrom credit card if you want early access to all the discounts.
Even if you don’t have a Nordstrom credit card, you can shop the sale when it opens to the general public on Friday, July 15.
When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale end?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 will end on Sunday, July 31. You have over two weeks to shop the savings event and take advantage of the deals.
How can I get the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
Once the sale does go live, the best deals are (understandably) expected to go fast. So, shoppers will want to download the Nordstrom App and sign-up for notifications to ensure they don't miss out on the season's biggest offers.
The best Nordstrom deals available right now
Nordstrom is currently overflowing with deals across all categories in their sale section. Ahead, shop our picks for the best deals currently available at Nordstrom — and hold you over until the retailer's biggest sale of the year arrives in less than two weeks.
Cuddle up with this plush throw blanket by the hyper-popular brand Barefoot Dreams. Multiple different colorways will be a part of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale including this dusk and cream shade.
Sam Edelman brings you another outfit-making slide sandal with ample texture and a summery color.
Get 40% off Coach's leather espadrilles trimmed with jute and outfitted with a slip-resistant sole.
UGG's ultra-comfortable sandals combine a lightweight platform sole with the plush comfort of your favorite slippers.
Leggings are a staple in anyone's closet. Pair these Zella leggings with your fave activewear shirt or with a tank top and denim jacket.
The perfect dress for a summer engagement party or bridal shower.
Step into the new season with a bright fuchsia jumpsuit that is sure to keep up with all of your workouts.
This iconic Troy Burch sandal has a contoured footbed that adds everyday comfort to a breezy style topped with a logo medallion.
Carry all of your daily essentials in style with this dainty and feminine shoulder bag from Kate Spade.
Come autumn, you'll thank yourself for investing in this roomy, faux leather jacket — especially while it's on sale.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Walmart Tech Deals To Shop for 4th of July
The Best Washer & Dryer Deals: Save Up to $1,300 at Samsung
30 Best 4th of July Sales: Shop Deals on Tech, Fashion, Beauty & More
SkinStore 4th of July Sale: Take 20% Off The Best Skincare Deals
Best Buy's 4th of July Sale 2022: Save Hundreds on Appliances
The Best Face Masks for Flights and Public Transportation This Summer
Early Amazon Deals on NuFace: Serums, Body Toning Devices and More