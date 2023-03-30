As stores everywhere start to make room for warm weather clothing, the start of spring is the perfect time to score steep discounts on winter gear. You save big while preparing your closet for many winters to come and if you're wishing your over-worn cold-weather wardrobe was warmer and trendier, you're in luck.

REI is having a huge outerwear sale where The North Face jackets are marked down by as much as 60% off. Sometimes finding the perfect chilly weather jacket means snagging one at the best price. You can save big on popular styles from the Thermball Eco Jacket to the versatile Snow Down Parka that are all included in the REI sale's excellent selection.

Shop The North Face Deals

A warm, protective layer is essential in the dead of winter but is typically a pricier purchase — especially when the jacket is a coveted puffer or down parka from The North Face. For a limited time, REI is offering rare discounts on tons of The North Face jackets for women. Ahead, shop the best North Face deals available now. For more outerwear savings, check out Amazon's best deals on winter coats from Levi's, Columbia, Orolay and more.

The North Face Women's Jacket Deals

