The North Face Jackets Are Majorly On Sale Now: Shop the Best Women's Styles Up to 60% Off
As stores everywhere start to make room for warm weather clothing, the start of spring is the perfect time to score steep discounts on winter gear. You save big while preparing your closet for many winters to come and if you're wishing your over-worn cold-weather wardrobe was warmer and trendier, you're in luck.
REI is having a huge outerwear sale where The North Face jackets are marked down by as much as 60% off. Sometimes finding the perfect chilly weather jacket means snagging one at the best price. You can save big on popular styles from the Thermball Eco Jacket to the versatile Snow Down Parka that are all included in the REI sale's excellent selection.
A warm, protective layer is essential in the dead of winter but is typically a pricier purchase — especially when the jacket is a coveted puffer or down parka from The North Face. For a limited time, REI is offering rare discounts on tons of The North Face jackets for women. Ahead, shop the best North Face deals available now. For more outerwear savings, check out Amazon's best deals on winter coats from Levi's, Columbia, Orolay and more.
The North Face Women's Jacket Deals
Made with high-pile sherpa fleece, you'll feel extra cozy when wearing this pullover from The North Face. Unlike some pullovers, this one has a hood to keep you even more toasty.
The ThermoBall Hybrid Eco Jacket features a unique quilting pattern and recycled insulation for lightweight warmth, durability, and packability.
This parka's Heatseeker Eco insulation supplies warmth even in wet weather. From city commutes to the hitting the slopes, this standard fit parka is everything you need for winter.
Warmth and mobility come hand-in-hand with the Apex Flex FUTURELIGHT Jacket. Made with FUTURELIGHT tech, the fabric is stretchy while still being waterproof so it can provide reliable warmth even in wet conditions.
Made with a waterproof DryVent shell, this all-mountain ski jacket will help keep you dry without sacrificing breathability. Water-resistant and insulated, The North Face Ceptor Jacket offers excellent wind protection.
Perfect for layering on cold, journey-filled days, this retro-style jacket offers two-way stretch and 700-fill-power down insulation.
This water-repellent hooded parka offers extended coverage and helps you stay warm with cozy 550-fill-power down and a fuzzy faux-firm trim collar.
Warmed with goose down and Heatseeker Eco insulation, this parka keeps you warm and toasty no matter what the day's forecast.
When you want to look stylish in the cold, while also staying warm, this lavender puffer jacket with a hood will do just that.
