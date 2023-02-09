Last week, Punxsutawney Phil, the world's best known weather-predicting groundhog, decided there will be six more weeks of winter. So while you may be craving the sunny days and ready to transition your wardrobe for spring, this means you'll need to settle in for some chilly weather for awhile longer.

The good news is that you can make the most of all this cold and add some warm winter clothing to your closet, and right now the North Face is dishing out discounts during their Big Savings Sale that's offering up to 50% off select clothing, outerwear and accessories.

Shop The North Face Sale

Quality winter clothing will ensure you stay warm and cozy even on the most frigid of days, but well-made clothing can cost a pretty penny. Today is your lucky day, because the North Face's Big Savings Sale includes discounts on their popular fleece jackets, ultra-toasty puffer coats and the styles you've come to know and love from the brand.

With deals on men's, women's and children's clothing, as well as footwear, there's a little something for everyone during this rare sale. Below, we've pulled our favorite picks in men's and women's departments so you won't miss your new favorite outerwear staple.

Best North Face Deals for Women

Women’s Tekno Snow Pullover Hoodie The North Face Women’s Tekno Snow Pullover Hoodie On a chilly morning, there's no better feeling than cuddling up in your favorite hoodie and this one from the North Face will be your new go-to. It's made of soft, 91% recycled material that is also water-repellent. $130 $91 Shop Now

Women’s Freedom Insulated Pants The North Face Women’s Freedom Insulated Pants Hit the slopes with these adorable insulated pants perfect for skiing or snowboarding. If you already have a coat you want to match, they have seven colors that are currently discounted. $170 $119 Shop Now

Women’s Jester Backpack The North Face Women’s Jester Backpack With all kinds of pockets and dividers, this stylish backpack can organize and store all your necessities. The multi-purpose backpack is a great option to take on your next hike or to use at work or school. $75 $52 Shop Now

Best North Face Deals for Men

Men’s ThermoBall Super Jacket The North Face Men’s ThermoBall Super Jacket We are loving the puffer feel with a quilt pattern on this stylish military green jacket. The slim-fit coat is filled with ThermoBall insulation for added warmth. $260 $182 Shop Now

Men’s Extreme Pile Pullover The North Face Men’s Extreme Pile Pullover Keep your hands warm in the zippered front pockets while looking fly in this cozy fleece. You'll want to wear this fleece over and over again during the winter. $160 $112 Shop Now

Men’s Ceptor Jacket The North Face Men’s Ceptor Jacket Filled with just about every feature you could want, this coat is functional and fashionable. It has venting zippers, internal media pockets, a wrist pocket with a goggle wipe and more. $400 $280 Shop Now

Men’s Ceptor Bibs The North Face Men’s Ceptor Bibs Whether you're preparing for a snowstorm or getting ready for a day on the mountain, these bibs will keep you dry and warm. They're water repellant to keep the snow off you even as it melts. $400 $280 Shop Now

