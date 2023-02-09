The North Face Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Puffer Jackets, Fleeces and More
Last week, Punxsutawney Phil, the world's best known weather-predicting groundhog, decided there will be six more weeks of winter. So while you may be craving the sunny days and ready to transition your wardrobe for spring, this means you'll need to settle in for some chilly weather for awhile longer.
The good news is that you can make the most of all this cold and add some warm winter clothing to your closet, and right now the North Face is dishing out discounts during their Big Savings Sale that's offering up to 50% off select clothing, outerwear and accessories.
Quality winter clothing will ensure you stay warm and cozy even on the most frigid of days, but well-made clothing can cost a pretty penny. Today is your lucky day, because the North Face's Big Savings Sale includes discounts on their popular fleece jackets, ultra-toasty puffer coats and the styles you've come to know and love from the brand.
With deals on men's, women's and children's clothing, as well as footwear, there's a little something for everyone during this rare sale. Below, we've pulled our favorite picks in men's and women's departments so you won't miss your new favorite outerwear staple.
Best North Face Deals for Women
On snowy days or when you're facing the lowest temps of winter, you'll want this long down-filled parka. The waist-belt cinches in the middle to give a more flattering silhouette.
On a chilly morning, there's no better feeling than cuddling up in your favorite hoodie and this one from the North Face will be your new go-to. It's made of soft, 91% recycled material that is also water-repellent.
There's not much cozier than a North Face fleece. In addition to being soft and adorable, this fleece's cuffs have elastic to keep any chilly wind entry to a minimum.
Hit the slopes with these adorable insulated pants perfect for skiing or snowboarding. If you already have a coat you want to match, they have seven colors that are currently discounted.
Made waterproof to keep up with any outdoor sports, you'll stay dry and warm in this lavender beauty made with eco-friendly ThermoBall insulation.
Prefer bibs to pants when you're out shredding the gnar? Look no further than these insulated and toasty bibs with adjustable suspenders.
With all kinds of pockets and dividers, this stylish backpack can organize and store all your necessities. The multi-purpose backpack is a great option to take on your next hike or to use at work or school.
Designed with recycled fleece, these soft, green, pocketed pants will stretch and keep you comfortable.
Best North Face Deals for Men
We are loving the puffer feel with a quilt pattern on this stylish military green jacket. The slim-fit coat is filled with ThermoBall insulation for added warmth.
Shackets are all the rage this year and right now you can get high-quality option for half off.
Keep your hands warm in the zippered front pockets while looking fly in this cozy fleece. You'll want to wear this fleece over and over again during the winter.
These limited-edition trail sneakers were designed by Spanish artist Fernando Elvira. Lightweight and breathable, you'll not only look good, but also feel good.
Filled with just about every feature you could want, this coat is functional and fashionable. It has venting zippers, internal media pockets, a wrist pocket with a goggle wipe and more.
For those that prefer a more unique look, this down-filled jacket delivers.
Whether you're preparing for a snowstorm or getting ready for a day on the mountain, these bibs will keep you dry and warm. They're water repellant to keep the snow off you even as it melts.
