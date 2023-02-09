Shopping

The North Face Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Puffer Jackets, Fleeces and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The North Face Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Puffer Jackets, Fleeces and More
The North Face

Last week, Punxsutawney Phil, the world's best known weather-predicting groundhog, decided there will be six more weeks of winter. So while you may be craving the sunny days and ready to transition your wardrobe for spring, this means you'll need to settle in for some chilly weather for awhile longer.

The good news is that you can make the most of all this cold and add some warm winter clothing to your closet, and right now the North Face is dishing out discounts during their Big Savings Sale that's offering up to 50% off select clothing, outerwear and accessories.

Shop The North Face Sale

Quality winter clothing will ensure you stay warm and cozy even on the most frigid of days, but well-made clothing can cost a pretty penny. Today is your lucky day, because the North Face's Big Savings Sale includes discounts on their popular fleece jackets, ultra-toasty puffer coats and the styles you've come to know and love from the brand.

With deals on men's, women's and children's clothing, as well as footwear, there's a little something for everyone during this rare sale. Below, we've pulled our favorite picks in men's and women's departments so you won't miss your new favorite outerwear staple.

Best North Face Deals for Women

Women’s Sierra Long Down Parka
Women’s Sierra Long Down Parka
The North Face
Women’s Sierra Long Down Parka

On snowy days or when you're facing the lowest temps of winter, you'll want this long down-filled parka. The waist-belt cinches in the middle to give a more flattering silhouette. 

$400$280
Women’s Tekno Snow Pullover Hoodie
Women’s Tekno Snow Pullover Hoodie
The North Face
Women’s Tekno Snow Pullover Hoodie

On a chilly morning, there's no better feeling than cuddling up in your favorite hoodie and this one from the North Face will be your new go-to. It's made of soft, 91% recycled material that is also water-repellent. 

$130$91
Women’s Jacquard Extreme Pile Pullover
Women’s Jacquard Extreme Pile Pullover
The North Face
Women’s Jacquard Extreme Pile Pullover

There's not much cozier than a North Face fleece. In addition to being soft and adorable, this fleece's cuffs have elastic to keep any chilly wind entry to a minimum. 

$159$111
Women’s Freedom Insulated Pants
Women’s Freedom Insulated Pants
The North Face
Women’s Freedom Insulated Pants

Hit the slopes with these adorable insulated pants perfect for skiing or snowboarding. If you already have a coat you want to match, they have seven colors that are currently discounted.

$170$119
Women’s ThermoBall Eco Snow Triclimate Jacket
Women’s ThermoBall Eco Snow Triclimate Jacket
The North Face
Women’s ThermoBall Eco Snow Triclimate Jacket

Made waterproof to keep up with any outdoor sports, you'll stay dry and warm in this lavender beauty made with eco-friendly ThermoBall insulation. 

$360$252
Women’s Plus Freedom Insulated Bibs
Women’s Plus Freedom Insulated Bibs
The North Face
Women’s Plus Freedom Insulated Bibs

Prefer bibs to pants when you're out shredding the gnar? Look no further than these insulated and toasty bibs with adjustable suspenders. 

$220$154
Women’s Jester Backpack
Women’s Jester Backpack
The North Face
Women’s Jester Backpack

With all kinds of pockets and dividers, this stylish backpack can organize and store all your necessities. The multi-purpose backpack is a great option to take on your next hike or to use at work or school.

$75$52
Women’s Alpine Polartec® 200 Pants
Women’s Alpine Polartec® 200 Pants
The North Face
Women’s Alpine Polartec® 200 Pants

Designed with recycled fleece, these soft, green, pocketed pants will stretch and keep you comfortable. 

$100$50

Best North Face Deals for Men

Men’s ThermoBall Super Jacket
Men’s ThermoBall Super Jacket
The North Face
Men’s ThermoBall Super Jacket

We are loving the puffer feel with a quilt pattern on this stylish military green jacket. The slim-fit coat is filled with ThermoBall insulation for added warmth.

$260$182
Men’s Gordon Lyons Shacket
Men’s Gordon Lyons Shacket
The North Face
Men’s Gordon Lyons Shacket

Shackets are all the rage this year and right now you can get high-quality option for half off.

$109$54
Men’s Extreme Pile Pullover
Men’s Extreme Pile Pullover
The North Face
Men’s Extreme Pile Pullover

Keep your hands warm in the zippered front pockets while looking fly in this cozy fleece. You'll want to wear this fleece over and over again during the winter.

$160$112
Men’s Flight VECTIV x Elvira Shoes
Men’s Flight VECTIV x Elvira Shoes
The North Face
Men’s Flight VECTIV x Elvira Shoes

These limited-edition trail sneakers were designed by Spanish artist Fernando Elvira. Lightweight and breathable, you'll not only look good, but also feel good. 

$210$147
Men’s Ceptor Jacket
Men’s Ceptor Jacket
The North Face
Men’s Ceptor Jacket

Filled with just about every feature you could want, this coat is functional and fashionable. It has venting zippers, internal media pockets, a wrist pocket with a goggle wipe and more. 

$400$280
Men’s Printed ’71 Sierra Down Short Jacket
Men’s Printed ’71 Sierra Down Short Jacket
The North Face
Men’s Printed ’71 Sierra Down Short Jacket

For those that prefer a more unique look, this down-filled jacket delivers. 

$390$273
Men’s Ceptor Bibs
Men’s Ceptor Bibs
The North Face
Men’s Ceptor Bibs

Whether you're preparing for a snowstorm or getting ready for a day on the mountain, these bibs will keep you dry and warm. They're water repellant to keep the snow off you even as it melts. 

$400$280

RELATED CONTENT: 

The 20 Best Moisturizers for Your Face and Body This Winter

The Best Designer Handbag Deals to Shop on Amazon Ahead Of Spring

The 40 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Tech, Home, Fashion and More

Shop The Best Leggings for Women to Wear for Any Activity

How to Watch Super Bowl LVII Live Without Cable This Weekend

The Best Apple AirTag Wallets to Shop Now

TikTok's Favorite lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Is Back in Stock Now