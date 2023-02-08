Tablets are perfect for anyone who needs a portable computer that's a bit smaller and lighter than a standard laptop. As opposed to smartphones, tablets have a bit more processing power, so you can complete tons of tasks on a tablet. The extra screen space is also a blessing when it comes to streaming movies, writing notes, personalizing photos, reading eBooks and more.

If you are looking for an affordable top-of-the-line tablet, the 2022 model of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is on sale for the lowest price we've seen right now. Amazon's limited-time tablet deal takes $135 off the impressive Android tablet with an included S Pen, crystal-clear display and Dolby Atmos surround sound.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is on sale for the lowest price we've seen. With a slim design that slips right into your bag, you can take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere. $350 $215 Shop Now

Thinner and lighter than the previous Tab S4, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is perfect for entertainment on the go. Whether you’re multitasking, relaxing or both, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite's long-lasting battery keeps you going with up to 15 hours of use on a single charge. The included S Pen that attaches magnetically to your tablet lets you effortlessly create, edit, and navigate through your work. Marked down in three different colors, you can choose between blue, rose, and gray.

The variety of tablets on the market ranges from a device's operating system, its battery life, its CPU and even its aesthetic design. While any tablet can mimic a laptop with the help of a magnetic keyboard or a keyboard case, some tablets are actually designed as 2-in-1 devices. These 2-in-1 tablet computers come with a detachable keyboard, so you can save on buying an additional keyboard. Not to mention, you can use them as a standalone tablet or as a lightweight laptop.

Whether you need a tablet to make gorgeous illustrations, you want one to pair with a portable projector or your kid needs a tablet for their homework, you can find more of the best tablets that fit your personal needs and lifestyle below — including popular Apple iPad, Microsoft Surface, Amazon Fire devices.

Best Tablets for Students

HP Chromebook x2 11 HP HP Chromebook x2 11 This 2-in-1 tablet comes with a keyboard and functions as a tablet and a laptop. While a stylus isn't included, the USI pen can wireless charge whenever you attach it to the side of the tablet. That cuts down on all the cord clutter. While this tablet comes with two USB-C ports and an SD card tray, it doesn't include a headphone jack. The HP Chromebook x2 11 comes equipt with 2k-resolution, which makes it a nice tablet for watching movies or scrolling through your digital photo albums. $570 $370 Shop Now

Lenovo Tab P11 Lenovo Lenovo Tab P11 This sleek Lenovo Tab M8 HD with 32GB is a great budget-friendly option for students. At just under $100, you can simultaneously use multiple apps without slowing the tablet down. So, you can listen to music while you type up an essay. You can also enable the Productivity Mode to seamlessly switch between multiple apps as you're juggling different assignments at one time. $110 $99 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11.0" Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11.0" While you might not need your Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 to create illustrations or designs, the Tab S7 is the best versatile tablet for taking notes in class. When paired with the Tab S7/S7+ Pen, the Tab S7 is great for scribbling out handwritten notes in the Samsung notes app. You can also use the pen stylus to use air commands. Though the stylus is an additional expenditure, you can also use the button on the stylus or gestures to skip through presentation slides, which is great if you have an upcoming PowerPoint Presentation in a class. Thanks to the four speakers on the tablet, it's also a great device for watching movies or listening to music between classes. $680 Shop Now

Amazon Fire HD 10 Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Amazon's Fire HD 10 is great for students who are constantly on the go. The tablet includes long-lasting 12-hour battery so that you don't have to worry about charging throughout the school day. Plus, the Fire HD 10's Full HD display has been upgraded so that is 10% brighter than previous generations. $150 $85 Shop Now

Best Tablets for Kids

Samsung Tab A7 Lite Samsung Samsung Tab A7 Lite This 8.7" tablet is the perfect size for kids, and the storage space makes it perfect for older kids who need to use a tablet for school projects. The Galaxy Tab A7 has some unique functions. For example, you or your kids can use simple hand gestures to open certain apps or to go back to a previous page. You can easily customize this tablet to make it safer for your kids to use. Swipe down on the main screen to open the Quick Panel, then check the Samsung Kids option. This allows you to set up a 4-digit pin so you can set any parental controls you want. From the Samsung Kids panel you can also add any websites you want to allow your kids to use, and block any websites you don't want them visiting -- the same goes for apps. $200 Shop Now

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids The 10" display tablet is specifically made for kids. A whole year of Amazon Kids+ is included with this tablet, so your children can read a ton of books, listen to audiobooks and play thousands of interactive and educational games. The Amazon Kids+ subscription will cost $4.99 every month, after the first free year. $200 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite While the Tab S6 is a bit more expensive than its A7 counterpart, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is an exceptional tablet for older kids. Like similar Samsung tablets, the S6 comes with parental controls so you can monitor your kids' screen time. Plus, you can create multiple profiles on the device and adjust the parental controls accordingly for each profile. If your kid loves to draw, this tablet would make the perfect digital sketchbook when combined with the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Stylus Pen. With multiple pressure sensitivity options on the pen, your kids could sketch or take notes with this tablet. $350 $288 Shop Now

Best Tablets for Artists

Wacom Intuos Pro Medium Amazon Wacom Intuos Pro Medium The Wacom Intuos Pro Medium is a favorite among artists, especially graphic designers. The included pressure-sensitive pen is easy to control and battery-free so you don't have to worry about charging between designing. Plus, you can seamlessly connect your Mac or Windows PC with USB or Bluetooth so that you can create art in any software. $380 $280 Shop Now

2022 Apple iPad Air (WiFi + Cellular) Amazon 2022 Apple iPad Air (WiFi + Cellular) Whether you're a professional artist or an art student creating professional-quality work, the iPad Air's Liquid Retina display is great for creating high-quality illustrations in Procreate or motion graphics in Adobe Spark without worrying about lag or unnecessary pixelization. The screen space makes the transition from using a drawing tablet to a standalone computing tablet a little bit easier. $749 $650 Shop Now

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Best Buy Microsoft Surface Pro 8 When it comes to the Surface Pro 8, you have the opportunity to choose between your CPU. Between the Intel Core i5 and the Core i7, we recommend the Core i7 for any artist. The Core i7 has a slightly higher clock speed which means it will give you a higher resolution when processing designs in your favorite illustration software or your favorite mobile game. If you use dozens or even hundreds of layers in Clip Studio Paint or Adobe Photoshop, this extra processing power will come in handy. Overall, the Surface Pro 8 has an upgraded pen when compared to older Surface Pro models. The pen has less lag and more sensitivity, so you can easily transition between line weights without delay. Plus, the smaller side bezels give you a bit more screen space to sketch and edit when compared to the Pro 7. $1,600 $960 Shop Now at Best Buy $1,200 $900 AND UP Shop Now at Microsoft

