Meghan Markle's secret to long lashes is on major sale right now. With the start of Amazon Prime Day 2022, RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner is 30% off and we suggest you hurry as the popular eyelash serum has consistently been a hot ticket item. The RevitaLash eyelash conditioner is rarely on sale, so this is certainly a Prime Day beauty deal worth shopping.

The Duchess of Sussex has praised the effects of the RevitaLash lash serum. The royal previously told Allure, "I also use Revitalash on my eyelashes, and I swear they are as long as they could ever be."

The vegan and cruelty-free formula is the only ophthalmologist lash serum available, according to the brand. RevitaLash uses their proprietary blend of scientifically-advanced technology and natural botanicals, including biotin, botanicals, amino acids and peptides. Not only does the serum help with lengthening the lashes, it also targets breakage and brittleness by conditioning the hairs to become softer, stronger and healthier-looking. One tube will last for three months with daily usage.

Markle isn't the only one who loves RevitaLash. Nearly 5,000 Amazon customers have left five-star reviews of the eyelash enhancing serum. One reviewer wrote "If you want healthy looking lashes this is the product. I no longer use an eye curler and my lashes look so healthy."

Shop more of the royal's go-to makeup, skincare and haircare products.

RELATED CONTENT:

Oribe's Celeb-Loved Hair Products are on Sale for Amazon Prime Day

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Vitamix Deals

The Frizz-Fighting Hair Product Kim Kardashian Uses Is On Sale Now

The Best Amazon Prime Day Roomba Vacuum Deals to Shop Now

Olaplex Shampoo and Hair Treatments Are On Sale at Amazon Prime Day

The Best Apple Watch Prime Day Deals: Apple Watch 7 Hits Lowest Price

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Deals on Summer Dresses

The Best Under-Eye Creams to Incorporate Into Your Skincare Routine