The SKIMS Bi-Annual Sale Is Live: Save on Cozy Styles From Kim Kardashian's Shapewear Line
Listen up, dolls! Kim Kardashian's beloved loungewear brand is hosting a major (and notably rare) sale on some of their most popular body-hugging styles — and these pieces are sure to become your unofficial WFH uniform for summer.
The SKIMS Bi-Annual sale has officially dropped, with dozens of styles marked down now through May 30 — including everything from bodysuits and crop tops to rib-dipped thongs, mesh tanks, sports bras and more.
To understand just how great the deals really are, you also have to understand how much of a rarity the SKIMS sale actually is (trust us: these pieces are almost never discounted).
Kim's shapewear brand has evolved into a hub for cozy, size-inclusive styles that are as breathable as they are sexy. And whether you're looking to restock on some updated loungewear essentials, invest in a few lightweight tops for summer or simply want to add some Kardashian-approved fashion pieces to your closet, you'll find these chicest styles through SKIMS — and now on sale, too.
Ahead, shop the coziest styles from the SKIMS Bi-Annual Sale. Plus, browse pieces from Rosalía's first SKIMS fashion campaign, and score up to 50% off activewear styles from Outdoor Voices' Memorial Day sale.
Dress this bodysuit up or down for a cozy, at-home 'fit or a stylish daytime look.
Sit back and relax in style with this copper bralette.
Get 5 of these sporty thongs for just $35 at the SKIMS Bi-Annual Sale.
Keep it classic and cool with the Twist Skimpy Scoop Bralette.
Elevate your workout uniform with these mesh biker shorts.
Get cheeky with these caramel-colored boy shorts from SKIMS.
Tap into the color palette of the season with this iris-hued crop tee.
Slip into something sexy and breathable — like this agave Essential Long Sleeve Scoop Neck Bodysuit.
This bubbly triangle top is on sale for just $34 — and it's available in 5 fresh colors.
The SKIMS classic, high-rise legging features a garment-dyed cotton that's equal parts soft and stylish.
