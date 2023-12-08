Sales & Deals

The Sonos Holiday Sale Is Here With Perfect Gifts for Music and TV Lovers — Up to 25% Off

By ETonline Staff
Updated: 9:35 AM PST, December 8, 2023

Sonos' holiday sale is offering up to 25% off the brand's popular speakers and soundbars right now.

Sonos sales are rare, but right now you can save hundreds on the coveted home audio brand's impressive speakers, soundbars and subwoofers. Just in time for the biggest NFL gamesholiday movie marathons and this season's best new TV shows, the Sonos Holiday Sale is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home's sound system. 

Shop the Sonos Holiday Sale

Now through December 24, the Sonos holiday sale is slashing prices on some of the latest speakers and soundbars, including the high-end Arc. Fine-tuned by Oscar-winning sound engineers, the Sonos Arc soundbar brings all your entertainment to life with breathtakingly realistic spatial audio powered by Dolby Atmos. For a last-minute gift, you can save $180 on the Arc and heighten anyone's home theatre experience.

Sonos Arc

Sonos Arc
Sonos

Sonos Arc

Easy to set up and use, Arc puts you at the center of TV shows, movies, and games with crystal clear dialogue and two dedicated height channels that render spatial audio content in 3D. 

$899 $719

Shop Now

Whether you're looking to fill your home with rich surround sound or just want one of the best portable smart speakers to gift this Christmas, there are plenty of discounts to level up everyone's audio experience. It's typically hard to find a discount on Sonos tech unless you're picking up a refurbished model, but these holiday deals are the best offers of the year.

Ahead, shop the best Sonos deals to score an unforgettable gift for the holidays before it's too late. Just be sure to order by December 19 to receive your presents in time for Christmas.

Sonos Beam (Gen 2)

Sonos Beam (Gen 2)
Sonos

Sonos Beam (Gen 2)

Effortlessly enrich your entertainment experience with the latest generation of Beam, now with Dolby Atmos. Enjoy panoramic sound for shows, movies and games when the TV is on, and stream music radio and more when it's off.

$499 $399

Shop Now

Sonos Ray

Sonos Ray
Sonos

Sonos Ray

This impressively compact and easy-to-use soundbar features precisely balanced sound, including crisp dialogue and solid bass, plus streamlined control with your TV remote, the Sonos app, Apple AirPlay 2, and more.

$279 $223

Shop Now

Sonos Roam SL

Sonos Roam SL
Sonos

Sonos Roam SL

This lightweight, outdoor-ready portable speaker is perfect for anywhere the summer takes you. Precision-engineered acoustics deliver incredible clarity and depth, defying all expectations for a speaker this small.

 

$159 $119

Shop Now

Sonos Move

Sonos Move
Sonos

Sonos Move

Get bold sound that moves you and moves with you with this powerful, durable, and versatile smart speaker. The weather-resistant design, rechargeable battery, and wide soundstage deliver an exceptional outdoor listening experience. 

$399 $299

Shop Now

Sonos 2 Room Set with Arc

Sonos 2 Room Set with Arc
Sonos

Sonos 2 Room Set with Arc

Immerse yourself with the 3D experience of Dolby Atmos on Arc, and enjoy great sound wherever you want when you take Move on the go and stream using Bluetooth. At home on WiFi, you can group speakers to play in sync. 

$1,348 $1,168

Shop Now

Sonos Indoor / Outdoor Set

Sonos Indoor / Outdoor Set
Sonos

Sonos Indoor / Outdoor Set

With an Era 100 smart speaker and Move portable speaker, you can experience a flexible multiroom listening experience all around your home.

$698 $648

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

Tags: