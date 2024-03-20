If you were on TikTok at all last summer, there's a good chance that you know about the Ninja Creami. The viral kitchen appliance can turn nearly anything into a frozen treat from the comfort of your home. While every weather is ice cream weather, it just so happens to be the perfect time to buy Ninja's mega-popular gadget.

Right now, the Ninja Creami ice cream maker is on sale for $150 during Walmart's Super Spring Savings event. As an answer to Amazon's Big Spring Sale, Walmart is taking $50 off the best-selling model that creates customized ice cream on-demand.

You can technically make ice cream without a fancy machine, but a quality at-home ice cream maker simplifies the process. The Ninja Creami allows you to make ice cream, milkshakes, smoothie bowls and gelato in a matter of minutes. You just have to freeze your ingredients beforehand.

Foodies love the Ninja Creami since it is one of the easiest ways to make frozen treats without sacrificing quality. It also allows you to work with different bases and add your own mix-ins, so you can customize frozen treats exactly how you like them.

The customization aspect also makes the Creami perfect for special diets and allergies. From less sugar to healthier ice cream ingredients, you’re in complete control of everything that goes into your mixture. Many TikTok users have shared videos of them using the Ninja Creami to create high-protein ice creams along with gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan snacks.

Grab the Ninja Creami while it is 25% off at Walmart before it's too late.

