Sales & Deals

The TikTok-Famous Stanley Tumbler Is 25% Off at Walmart Just in Time for Spring

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Stanley Tumbler
Stanley
By ETonline Staff
Published: 3:47 PM PDT, April 11, 2024

Save 25% on Stanley's best-selling tumbler that is ideal for all your spring adventures.

For the past year, there has been a mega-viral craze over one particular piece of drinkware: the Stanley Tumbler. With its 40-ounce capacity, double-wall insulation and ergonomic handle, the fervor for Stanley cups has only increased and now there's even more reason to level up your hydration game.

Right now, the TikTok-famous Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler is on sale for just $35 at Walmart. You can get 25% off the 40-ounce cup in black. Stanley cups sell out super quickly even when they aren't on sale, so we recommend adding this $34 tumbler to your cart, stat. 

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler
Walmart

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler

The Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler has tons of features that people can't get enough of and now the viral 40-ounce tumbler is over 20% off.

$45 $34

Shop Now

How exactly did a metal cup inspire such a massive trend? In short, Stanley products went viral for their array of adorable and limited-edition colors, ability to keep water cold for up to two days and convenient cup holder compatibility. With the warmer temperatures of spring arriving, a Stanley tumbler is perfect for drinking more water during the sunnier days ahead.

A clear internet favorite, the Stanley cup is made from 90% recycled material and the three-position lid has a splash-proof straw gripper. The ergonomic handle with comfort-grip inserts is perfect for taking your tumbler everywhere. Plus, the Quencher is dishwasher-safe and double-walled vacuum-insulated — making it an essential drinking accessory.

While the only color in this Stanley sale is black, so many new colors recently dropped on Stanley's site. Check out the juicy Nectarine hue as well as the entire Annual Color Collection — all of which make perfect Mother's Day gifts

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Mother's Day Gifts to Shop at Walmart Right Now

Gifts

The Best Mother's Day Gifts to Shop at Walmart Right Now

The Best Spring Cleaning Deals at Walmart to Freshen Up Your Home

Sales & Deals

The Best Spring Cleaning Deals at Walmart to Freshen Up Your Home

The Best E-Bike Deals at Walmart Right Now — Up to $818 Off

Sales & Deals

The Best E-Bike Deals at Walmart Right Now — Up to $818 Off

Samsung Frame TVs Are on Sale for the Best Prices of 2024 Right Now

Sales & Deals

Samsung Frame TVs Are on Sale for the Best Prices of 2024 Right Now

The 40 Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Weekend

Sales & Deals

The 40 Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Weekend

The 15 Best Deals to Shop at Walmart’s Patio Furniture Sale This Week

Sales & Deals

The 15 Best Deals to Shop at Walmart’s Patio Furniture Sale This Week

The Best Spring Bedding Deals to Shop at Walmart

Sales & Deals

The Best Spring Bedding Deals to Shop at Walmart

Tags:

Latest News