ICYMI: Tory Burch's Semi-Annual Sale ends today, July 4, so it's your last chance to upgrade your summer wardrobe with can't-miss deals. We're talking about deals so good they only come twice a year. All of Tory Burch's discounted handbags, sandals and other cute summer styles are marked down an extra 25% thanks to the brand's Semi-Annual Sale.

When it comes to delivering on quality fashion pieces that are just as on-trend as they are luxurious, few do it quite as well as Tory Burch. From monogrammed handbags and logo sweaters to structured sneakers, geometric shades and staple accessories, the American fashion label always manages to breathe new life into old-fashioned classics — which is arguably why most every fashion-forward woman (and celeb) wants a style of their own from the brand.

Shop the Semi-Annual Sale

If you want to change up your summer style and save a bit more on sale items, we suggest you take advantage of these truly epic deals from Tory Burch — you know, before they sell out. With exclusive deals on handbags, shoes, trendy clothing styles, chic accessories and dozens of new handbag styles, shoppers can save big on the brand's prettiest pieces. Whether you've been pining after a new handbag or are simply looking to give your closet a post-winter refresh, there's bound to be a statement-making accessory that matches (perhaps, even elevates) your style.

Before the sale ends today, shop our picks for the best deals on iconic bags, accessories, swimsuits and more at the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale.

Printed Ring One-Piece Swimsuit Tory Burch Printed Ring One-Piece Swimsuit The geometric floral print on this one-piece swimsuit makes it a statement piece. Pair this with your favorite pair of sandals and a bucket hat and you'll be ready for a day-cation at the beach. $228 $105 Buy Now

Crisscross Bubble Jelly Tory Burch Crisscross Bubble Jelly Add a modern spin to the Y2K jelly sandals trend with these Tory Burch Crisscross Bubble Jelly Sandals. $228 $120 Buy Now

Brocade Studio Bag Tory Burch Brocade Studio Bag The Brocade Studio Bag is decorated with flowers and birds, which are iconic themes for anyone's summer style. Plus, the retro 90s handbag build makes it even easier to stay on trend this season. $498 $262 Buy Now

Jersey Stripe Dress Tory Burch Jersey Stripe Dress Get ready for warmer weather in this simple striped jersey dress. Shop now to get it for just $75. $298 $75 Buy Now

Chelsea Boot Tory Burch Chelsea Boot Elevate any day or evening look with a fresh pair of boots — like this brown-colored Tory Burch style. $378 $127 Buy Now

Tory Charm Shearling Mule Tory Burch Tory Charm Shearling Mule Keep your feet warm while you're lounging at home. These comfortable mules are made with soft suede, shearling and brushed gold hardware. Wear them with slouchy socks for an extra cozy look. $328 $97 Buy Now

