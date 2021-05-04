Shopping

The Ultimate ‘Real Housewives’ Mother’s Day Gift Guide

By Leah Goth
The Real Housewives
Mother’s Day is quickly approaching. If your mom is one of the millions of people around the world who tune into Bravo or stream Peacock for one of the many Real Housewives franchises, ET is going to make your Mother’s Day shopping extremely simple. 

From The Real Housewives of New Jersey andThe Real Housewives of New York City all the way over to the west coast ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, we have found the best and most brilliant gifts for the shows’ most die-hard fans. Some of the products we picked are favorites of the bickering, bantering and beautiful ladies, while others are from their very own lifestyle brands. And of course, we have items that are inspired by the hit reality franchise, including games, wine glasses and even candles. You might have trouble picking just one gift, so we suggest curating a Real Housewives inspired basket with multiple goodies.

So, get your shop on with our ultimate Real Housewives Mother’s Day gift guide.

Jill Zarin’s Mask Bag Bundle
Mask Bundle
Jill Zarin
Jill Zarin’s Mask Bag Bundle
"What’s a better gift for your mom than from a Mother-Daughter small business that gives back to the community?" Jill Zarin, one of the OG housewives from RHONY tells ET about her mask bag bundle, which includes three washable masks and mask chains as well as a chic little bag to keep them in. "My daughter and I founded Jill & Ally masks with a buy one, give one program. So far we have donated over 50,000 reusable masks to frontline and essential workers around the country."
$59 AT AMAZON
Cameo with her favorite Real Housewife
Real Housewives of Atlanta
NBC Universal
Cameo with her favorite Real Housewife
Does mom have a favorite cast member? If yes, then seriously, how can you top a personalized video message? Lisa Vanderpump, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Leah McSweeny are just a few of the foxy ladies from the franchise who are on the platform Cameo, who will record a custom message to mom—with their trademark catchphrases and all.
Karen Huger’s Parfum La' Dame
La' Dame perfume
HSN
Karen Huger’s Parfum La' Dame
If mom is into the Real Housewives of Potomac, then she will be intoxicated with Karen Huger’s exclusive fragrance La' Dame, an exotic blend of citrus, spices and even some amber and sandalwood. 
$71 AT HSN
Lele Sadoughi Pearl and Velvet Headband
Imitation Pearl Embellished Velvet Headband
Nordstrom
Lele Sadoughi Pearl and Velvet Headband
Real Housewives Kameron Wescott, D'andra Simmons, Jackie Goldschneider and Drew Sidora are all about Lele Sadoughi’s statement earrings and headbands, even wearing them on the show. This luxurious faux pearl adorned velvet headband will have her feeling as glam as all the gals.
$150 AT NORDSTROM
Sobel Skin RX Retinol Complex
Sobel Skin RX Retinol Complex
Sephora
Sobel Skin RX Retinol Complex
Howard Sobel, MD is the unofficial dermatologist of the Real Housewives of New York, helping Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Dorina Medley and Sonja Morgan keep their skin glowing. While you might not be able to treat mom to a skincare session at Sobel Skin, you can gift her with one of his most popular products, like this retinol treatment.
$105 AT SEPHORA
HelloFresh Meal Delivery Service
Hello Fresh Box
Hello Fresh
HelloFresh Meal Delivery Service
Mom will love cooking out of her comfort zone with HelloFresh. When Real Housewives Teresa Guidice, Melissa Gorga, Caroline Manzo, Kathy Wakile, Lauren Manzo and Jill Zarin aren’t dining out at 5-star establishments, you can find them at home whipping up these fresh and fast meals at home.
A Saint Candle of Her Favorite Real Housewife
Real Housewives candles
saintcelebrity/Etsy
A Saint Candle of Her Favorite Real Housewife
These adorable Etsy finds are a fun way for her to keep her favorite Housewife with her in spirit. Available in all the most popular ladies.
$16 AT ETSY
Remedy Organics Reset Cleanse
Remedy Organics Reset Program
Amazon
Remedy Organics Reset Cleanse
Bethenny Frankel is a fan of Remedy Organics plant-based wellness shakes, recently posting about the brand on TikTok. If mom has been dying to try a cleanse, this three day program offers 18 of the brand’s wellness shakes and 12 new Immunity+ wellness shots, packed with ingredients such lion’s mane mushroom, ashwagandha, turmeric, camu camu, elderberry, hemp seeds, MCT oil and more.
$111 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130)
Customizable Real Housewives Stemless Glass
RH Glass
Amazon
Customizable Real Housewives Stemless Glass
No matter where she lives, mom can be a Real Housewife—or at least feel like one as she sips her merlot—with one of these fun, customizable stemless glasses. They feature an almost identical logo. All you need to do is add her city.
$17 AT AMAZON
Skinnygirl Coffee Pods
Skinnygirl Coffee
Amazon
Skinnygirl Coffee Pods
If mom is a coffee drinker and a Real Housewives of New York fan, then these new coffee pods from Bethenny Frankel’s Skinnygirl brand will have her starting every day on a high note.
$11 AT AMAZON
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Cutting Board
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Cutting Board
Amazon
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Cutting Board
Straight from the Bravo store, this cutting board shaped like the state of California will come in handy while she is streaming the show from the kitchen.
$35 AT AMAZON
Real Housewives Wine Glasses (Set of 2)
Real Housewives Wine Glasses
Amazon
Real Housewives Wine Glasses (Set of 2)
Another favorite straight from the Bravo store, this set of wine glasses is perfect for her viewing party with her BFFs—and pairs perfectly with all the Real Housewives franchises.
$35 AT AMAZON
Guess Who? Real Housewives Game
Guess Who? Real Housewives Game
Etsy/HambyDesign
Guess Who? Real Housewives Game
How well does she know her Housewives? This clever and super unique board game on Etsy will test her knowledge on the gals from every franchise.
$75 AT ETSY
Hard Night Good Morning Age-Defying Collagen Boosting Luxe Cream
Hard Night Good Morning Age-Defying Collagen Boosting Luxe Cream
Amazon
Hard Night Good Morning Age-Defying Collagen Boosting Luxe Cream
Real Housewives of Dallas star D’Andra Simmons recommends this collagen boosting cream from her own Hard Night Good Morning line. "I love this product as a gift for Mom this Mother's Day because it's the perfect combination for mature skin - it hydrates and boosts collagen!” she tells ET. “This cream works wonders with restoring skin's youth and adding radiance."
$46 AT AMAZON
Brazilian Bum Cream
Brazilian Bum Cream
Amazon
Brazilian Bum Cream
In 2018, Teresa Guidice revealed to Glamour that this cult beauty product, promising to firm any bum, is part of her $22,000-plus regiment. Backside benefits aside, it will make mom feel like she is vacationing in the tropics whenever she lathers it on.
$45 AT AMAZON
A Hulu Gift Card
Hulu logo
Hulu
A Hulu Gift Card
The ultimate gift for any Real Housewives fan is access to all the show’s episodes. A giftcard to Hulu will give her the means to watch her favorite ladies, anytime, anyplace. This gift also pairs well with any of the others on our list.
$25 AT AMAZON
The Best of Housewives Coloring Book
The Best of Housewives Coloring Book
Etsy/ShopHelloHarlot
The Best of Housewives Coloring Book
Fact: Adult coloring books have been found to be helpful in stress reduction. While she might not be into coloring shapes or animals, these illustrations of the Real Housewives will definitely keep her entertained.
$16 AT ETSY
Kathy Wakile’s Delish Indulge Cannoli Kit
Indulge Mini Cannolis - 24 Pack
Goldbelly
Kathy Wakile’s Delish Indulge Cannoli Kit
Goldbelly brings deliciousness from across the country into your home. And what better way to treat the Real Housewives lover in your world than with Kathy Wakile’s cannoli kit? The Italian delicacy, straight from New Jersey includes 24 of the treats.
$49 AT GOLDBELLY
Sonja Morgan’s Holographic Zero Privacy Bag
Holographic Zero Privacy Bag
Amazon
Sonja Morgan’s Holographic Zero Privacy Bag
While many of the handbags worn by Real Housewives of New York star Sonja Morgan may be out of your budget this Mother’s Day, this MUMI Zero Privacy Purse has been one of her go-tos on the show—and it is perfect for mom’s summer essentials.
$34 AT AMAZON
Caviar Dreams Tuna Fish Budget by Margaret Josephs
Caviar Dreams Tuna Fish Budget By Margaret Josephs
Amazon
Caviar Dreams Tuna Fish Budget by Margaret Josephs
This book is basically a cross between a memoir and an entrepreneurial manifesto, courtesy of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs.
$20 AT AMAZON
Vanderpump Rosé
Vanderpump Rosé
Drizly
Vanderpump Rosé
A perfect pairing with some Real Housewives wine glasses, Lisa Vanderpump’s trademark rosé will have her dining at one of the Beverly Hills’ restaraunteur’s posh eateries in spirit.
$20 AT DRIZLY

