The Ultimate ‘Real Housewives’ Mother’s Day Gift Guide

Mother’s Day is quickly approaching. If your mom is one of the millions of people around the world who tune into Bravo or stream Peacock for one of the many Real Housewives franchises, ET is going to make your Mother’s Day shopping extremely simple.

From The Real Housewives of New Jersey andThe Real Housewives of New York City all the way over to the west coast ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, we have found the best and most brilliant gifts for the shows’ most die-hard fans. Some of the products we picked are favorites of the bickering, bantering and beautiful ladies, while others are from their very own lifestyle brands. And of course, we have items that are inspired by the hit reality franchise, including games, wine glasses and even candles. You might have trouble picking just one gift, so we suggest curating a Real Housewives inspired basket with multiple goodies.

So, get your shop on with our ultimate Real Housewives Mother’s Day gift guide.

Jill Zarin’s Mask Bag Bundle Jill Zarin Jill Zarin’s Mask Bag Bundle "What’s a better gift for your mom than from a Mother-Daughter small business that gives back to the community?" Jill Zarin, one of the OG housewives from RHONY tells ET about her mask bag bundle, which includes three washable masks and mask chains as well as a chic little bag to keep them in. "My daughter and I founded Jill & Ally masks with a buy one, give one program. So far we have donated over 50,000 reusable masks to frontline and essential workers around the country." $59 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Cameo with her favorite Real Housewife NBC Universal Cameo with her favorite Real Housewife Does mom have a favorite cast member? If yes, then seriously, how can you top a personalized video message? Lisa Vanderpump, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Leah McSweeny are just a few of the foxy ladies from the franchise who are on the platform Cameo, who will record a custom message to mom—with their trademark catchphrases and all. Buy Now

Karen Huger’s Parfum La' Dame HSN Karen Huger’s Parfum La' Dame If mom is into the Real Housewives of Potomac, then she will be intoxicated with Karen Huger’s exclusive fragrance La' Dame, an exotic blend of citrus, spices and even some amber and sandalwood. $71 AT HSN Buy Now

Lele Sadoughi Pearl and Velvet Headband Nordstrom Lele Sadoughi Pearl and Velvet Headband Real Housewives Kameron Wescott, D'andra Simmons, Jackie Goldschneider and Drew Sidora are all about Lele Sadoughi’s statement earrings and headbands, even wearing them on the show. This luxurious faux pearl adorned velvet headband will have her feeling as glam as all the gals. $150 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Sobel Skin RX Retinol Complex Sephora Sobel Skin RX Retinol Complex Howard Sobel, MD is the unofficial dermatologist of the Real Housewives of New York, helping Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Dorina Medley and Sonja Morgan keep their skin glowing. While you might not be able to treat mom to a skincare session at Sobel Skin, you can gift her with one of his most popular products, like this retinol treatment. $105 AT SEPHORA Buy Now

HelloFresh Meal Delivery Service Hello Fresh HelloFresh Meal Delivery Service Mom will love cooking out of her comfort zone with HelloFresh. When Real Housewives Teresa Guidice, Melissa Gorga, Caroline Manzo, Kathy Wakile, Lauren Manzo and Jill Zarin aren’t dining out at 5-star establishments, you can find them at home whipping up these fresh and fast meals at home. Buy Now

A Saint Candle of Her Favorite Real Housewife saintcelebrity/Etsy A Saint Candle of Her Favorite Real Housewife These adorable Etsy finds are a fun way for her to keep her favorite Housewife with her in spirit. Available in all the most popular ladies. $16 AT ETSY Buy Now

Remedy Organics Reset Cleanse Amazon Remedy Organics Reset Cleanse Bethenny Frankel is a fan of Remedy Organics plant-based wellness shakes, recently posting about the brand on TikTok. If mom has been dying to try a cleanse, this three day program offers 18 of the brand’s wellness shakes and 12 new Immunity+ wellness shots, packed with ingredients such lion’s mane mushroom, ashwagandha, turmeric, camu camu, elderberry, hemp seeds, MCT oil and more. $111 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130) Buy Now

Customizable Real Housewives Stemless Glass Amazon Customizable Real Housewives Stemless Glass No matter where she lives, mom can be a Real Housewife—or at least feel like one as she sips her merlot—with one of these fun, customizable stemless glasses. They feature an almost identical logo. All you need to do is add her city. $17 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Skinnygirl Coffee Pods Amazon Skinnygirl Coffee Pods If mom is a coffee drinker and a Real Housewives of New York fan, then these new coffee pods from Bethenny Frankel’s Skinnygirl brand will have her starting every day on a high note. $11 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Cutting Board Amazon Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Cutting Board Straight from the Bravo store, this cutting board shaped like the state of California will come in handy while she is streaming the show from the kitchen. $35 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Real Housewives Wine Glasses (Set of 2) Amazon Real Housewives Wine Glasses (Set of 2) Another favorite straight from the Bravo store, this set of wine glasses is perfect for her viewing party with her BFFs—and pairs perfectly with all the Real Housewives franchises. $35 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Guess Who? Real Housewives Game Etsy/HambyDesign Guess Who? Real Housewives Game How well does she know her Housewives? This clever and super unique board game on Etsy will test her knowledge on the gals from every franchise. $75 AT ETSY Buy Now

Hard Night Good Morning Age-Defying Collagen Boosting Luxe Cream Amazon Hard Night Good Morning Age-Defying Collagen Boosting Luxe Cream Real Housewives of Dallas star D’Andra Simmons recommends this collagen boosting cream from her own Hard Night Good Morning line. "I love this product as a gift for Mom this Mother's Day because it's the perfect combination for mature skin - it hydrates and boosts collagen!” she tells ET. “This cream works wonders with restoring skin's youth and adding radiance." $46 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Brazilian Bum Cream Amazon Brazilian Bum Cream In 2018, Teresa Guidice revealed to Glamour that this cult beauty product, promising to firm any bum, is part of her $22,000-plus regiment. Backside benefits aside, it will make mom feel like she is vacationing in the tropics whenever she lathers it on. $45 AT AMAZON Buy Now

A Hulu Gift Card Hulu A Hulu Gift Card The ultimate gift for any Real Housewives fan is access to all the show’s episodes. A giftcard to Hulu will give her the means to watch her favorite ladies, anytime, anyplace. This gift also pairs well with any of the others on our list. $25 AT AMAZON Buy Now

The Best of Housewives Coloring Book Etsy/ShopHelloHarlot The Best of Housewives Coloring Book Fact: Adult coloring books have been found to be helpful in stress reduction. While she might not be into coloring shapes or animals, these illustrations of the Real Housewives will definitely keep her entertained. $16 AT ETSY Buy Now

Kathy Wakile’s Delish Indulge Cannoli Kit Goldbelly Kathy Wakile’s Delish Indulge Cannoli Kit Goldbelly brings deliciousness from across the country into your home. And what better way to treat the Real Housewives lover in your world than with Kathy Wakile’s cannoli kit? The Italian delicacy, straight from New Jersey includes 24 of the treats. $49 AT GOLDBELLY Buy Now

Sonja Morgan’s Holographic Zero Privacy Bag Amazon Sonja Morgan’s Holographic Zero Privacy Bag While many of the handbags worn by Real Housewives of New York star Sonja Morgan may be out of your budget this Mother’s Day, this MUMI Zero Privacy Purse has been one of her go-tos on the show—and it is perfect for mom’s summer essentials. $34 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Caviar Dreams Tuna Fish Budget by Margaret Josephs Amazon Caviar Dreams Tuna Fish Budget by Margaret Josephs This book is basically a cross between a memoir and an entrepreneurial manifesto, courtesy of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs. $20 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Vanderpump Rosé Drizly Vanderpump Rosé A perfect pairing with some Real Housewives wine glasses, Lisa Vanderpump’s trademark rosé will have her dining at one of the Beverly Hills’ restaraunteur’s posh eateries in spirit. $20 AT DRIZLY Buy Now

