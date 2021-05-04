The Ultimate ‘Real Housewives’ Mother’s Day Gift Guide
Mother’s Day is quickly approaching. If your mom is one of the millions of people around the world who tune into Bravo or stream Peacock for one of the many Real Housewives franchises, ET is going to make your Mother’s Day shopping extremely simple.
From The Real Housewives of New Jersey andThe Real Housewives of New York City all the way over to the west coast ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, we have found the best and most brilliant gifts for the shows’ most die-hard fans. Some of the products we picked are favorites of the bickering, bantering and beautiful ladies, while others are from their very own lifestyle brands. And of course, we have items that are inspired by the hit reality franchise, including games, wine glasses and even candles. You might have trouble picking just one gift, so we suggest curating a Real Housewives inspired basket with multiple goodies.
So, get your shop on with our ultimate Real Housewives Mother’s Day gift guide.
RELATED CONTENT:
Celeb-Approved Mother's Day Gift Ideas From Amazon
23 Best Beauty Tools for Skin & Hair in 2021 -- Dyson, NuFace, & More
26 Best Perfumes for Mother's D -- Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, Gucci & More
22 Best Amazon Devices at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale