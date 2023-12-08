Gifts

The Ultimate Zodiac Gift Guide — Best Gift Ideas for Every Friend Under the Stars

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Zodiac Gift Guide Main Image
Getty Images
By Doriean Stevenson and Lauren Gruber
Published: 12:07 AM PST, December 8, 2023

No need to consult their birth chart: These are the best gifts to suit each sign of the zodiac.

Now that we're in the crunch time of the 2023 holiday gift shopping season, it's possible you're searching everywhere for inspiration for friends still left on your list. Our take? Look to the stars.

Shopping for friends according to their star sign might sound eccentric, but tapping into their sign's characteristics can help narrow the incredible amount of gift options out there down to something that will feel very personal to them (and get you major friendship brownie points). 

Whether they're a grounded earth sign, an air sign with creativity that knows no bounds, a spark plug fire sign you can count on to keep things interesting or an easygoing water sign, you're sure to find a gift they'll suit their individual tastes.

Below, shop our holiday gift picks specifically curated for each sign in the zodiac. 

Aries

Courageous and competitive, the Aries on your list will appreciate anything that will help them do the most — which is what they do best — whether it's in the office, the home office or the gym. 

Coach Morgan Square Crossbody

Coach Morgan Square Crossbody
Coach Outlet

Coach Morgan Square Crossbody

They'll stand out with this pint-sized crossbody purse that packs a metallic punch. 

$398 $159

Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm (GPS)

Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm (GPS)
Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm (GPS)

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the newest non-Ultra edition of the Apple Watch, and it's a speedy option with a new Double Tap feature for single-handed interactions. It's also got the same features you know and love from prior generations. 

$389 $330

With Coupon

Shop Now

Bala Power Ring

Bala Power Ring
Amazon

Bala Power Ring

You might have seen this innovative toning device on Shark Tank. A mix of a dumbbell and a kettlebell, the 10-pound Bala Power Ring can upgrade your normal bodyweight workouts. 

Taurus

Dependable, patient and determined, this earth sign loves a romantic touch of luxury now and then. Give them what they crave with a gift that will spruce up their wardrobe or home.

Patagonia Synchilla Marsupial Fleece Pullover - Women's

Patagonia Synchilla Marsupial Fleece Pullover - Women's
REI

Patagonia Synchilla Marsupial Fleece Pullover - Women's

A fleece pullover is the perfect, easygoing layer all season long.

$129 $97

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Premium Plush Bath Towels

Cozy Earth Premium Plush Bath Towels
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Premium Plush Bath Towels

With these cushy bath towels from Cozy Earth, your friend is one step closer to turning their home bath into a shrine. 

$135 $85

w/Code ETONLINE

Shop Now

Gucci Flora

Gucci Flora
Nordstrom

Gucci Flora

Gardenia, pear blossom and brown sugar will give them the tantalizing scent of summer even in the dead of winter. 

$168 $143

Shop Now

Gemini

The Gemini friend is into many things — so many that you might wonder how they fit it all into their schedule. Their curiosity makes them early adopters of both tech and trends, so think cutting edge when it comes to their gifts. Bonus if the gift helps them explore their newfound hobbies even further.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera Bundle

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera Bundle
Amazon

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera Bundle

Give the budding photog in your life this instant camera bundle so they can capture all those joyful moments. 

Samsung Galaxy Watch6

Samsung Galaxy Watch6
Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch6

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch6 will thrill them this year with its sleek and sophisticated silhouette. It's also chock-full of fitness tracking, health monitoring, and general smartwatch features, all accessible via the largest watch display yet.

$300 $260

Shop Now

PICKLD Stylish Premium Pickleball Paddle Racket

PICKLD Stylish Premium Pickleball Paddle Racket
Amazon

PICKLD Stylish Premium Pickleball Paddle Racket

They'll look stylish on the court with this pickleball paddle made with a green checkerboard design and an elegant, non-slip handle.

$60 $40

Shop Now

Cancer

A Cancers can easily become your most loyal friend. They'll always go to bat for you, so show them you've got them right back with a gift full of love. 

Squishmallows Xandra The Blue Crab

Squishmallows Xandra The Blue Crab
Amazon

Squishmallows Xandra The Blue Crab

This crab is ready for all the snuggles that come with a Gemini's nurturing nature. 

Mejuri Croissant Dôme Ring

Mejuri Croissant Dôme Ring
Mejuri

Mejuri Croissant Dôme Ring

A deliciously chic ring created by layering 18k gold over sterling silver will remind them how much you care. 

Graza 'Drizzle' & 'Sizzle' Extra Virgin Olive Oil Duo

Graza 'Drizzle' & 'Sizzle' Extra Virgin Olive Oil Duo
Graza

Graza 'Drizzle' & 'Sizzle' Extra Virgin Olive Oil Duo

Not only is the packaging of this olive oil adorable, but this duo of cooking and finishing olive oil is also a versatile kitchen staple for any amateur chef.

Leo

Leo's don't try to be the center of attention — they don't have to. Fuel their main-character energy with gifts that will keep them feeling special all year long. 

Weilisi Rechargeable Selfie Light

Weilisi Rechargeable Selfie Light
Amazon

Weilisi Rechargeable Selfie Light

Leos have a lot to post about. They'll look their best when they use this handy gift from you. 

$36 $14

Shop Now

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic + Science Recipe Gift Set

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic + Science Recipe Gift Set
Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic + Science Recipe Gift Set

Get glowing this holiday season with four of Charlotte Tilbury's skin-loving products, from Charlotte’s Magic Cream to the Magic Serum Crystal Elixir.

Chanel COCO MADEMOISELLE Eau de Parfum Twist and Spray Gift Set

Chanel COCO MADEMOISELLE Eau de Parfum Twist and Spray Gift Set
Macy's

Chanel COCO MADEMOISELLE Eau de Parfum Twist and Spray Gift Set

Help them stay "classy and fabulous" with an iconic Chanel gift set. 

Virgo

As an earth sign, Virgos pay close attention to detail and have a taste for the finer things in life. Opt for gifts that are simple, elegant and useful.

Papier Idyll Academic Year Planner

Papier Idyll Academic Year Planner
Papier

Papier Idyll Academic Year Planner

For the notorious perfectionist among the zodiac signs, an elegant academic planner like this Papier option is a welcome gift.

$32 $27

Shop Now

Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Virgo's Groove T-Shirt

Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Virgo's Groove T-Shirt
Amazon

Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Virgo's Groove T-Shirt

Help them represent their love for fellow Virgo, Beyoncé. 

Everlane The Italian Leather Day Loafer

Everlane The Italian Leather Day Loafer
Everlane

Everlane The Italian Leather Day Loafer

This sophisticated pair of 100% Italian leather loafers is perfect for luxury-loving Virgos.

Libra

Always there to lend a listening ear, the Libras in your life offer calm and, well, balance. Select a gift that appeals to their even-keeled nature.  

Louis Vuitton: The Birth of Modern Luxury Updated Edition

Louis Vuitton: The Birth of Modern Luxury Updated Edition
Amazon

Louis Vuitton: The Birth of Modern Luxury Updated Edition

What's more luxurious than Louis Vuitton? Learn about the company's history and how it became the fashion leader it is today in this gorgeous book.

$150 $72

Shop Now

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
Quince

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater

At just $80, this 100% Mongolian cashmere turtleneck that feels like a soft hug is a steal.

BloomsyBox The NYBG Subscription

BloomsyBox The NYBG Subscription
BloomsyBox

BloomsyBox The NYBG Subscription

This is such a fun bouquet subscription from BloomsyBox. She can receive bouquets inspired by the New York Botanical Garden monthly for $100 or less, depending on how many months you sign up for. 

Scorpio

They're intense, sure, but this fire sign bud will fight the fire for you without a second thought. Complement their passion with gifts as deep and rich as your friendship.

Quay On The Fly Sunglasses

Quay On The Fly Sunglasses
Quay

Quay On The Fly Sunglasses

The often mysterious Scorpio needs a fly pair of sunnies, even in the middle of winter. 

Nest New York Luxury Scented Votive Candle Set

Nest New York Luxury Scented Votive Candle Set
Amazon

Nest New York Luxury Scented Votive Candle Set

Gift all the beloved Nest scents with their petite votive set featuring popular picks like bamboo, grapefruit, Moroccan amber, and ocean mist with sea salt. While these candles are all fun-sized, they still burn for three to four hours. 

Dr. Martens 1460 Smooth Leather Lace Up Boot

Dr. Martens 1460 Smooth Leather Lace Up Boot
Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens 1460 Smooth Leather Lace Up Boot

It's no wonder Dr. Martens boots were a top search with their timeless style. We recommend the unisex 1460 boot, which features Dr. Martens' original and most recognizable sole, known for its comfort and stability.

Sagittarius

You can always rely on the straight-shooting Sagittarius to find the bright side of just about any situation. That's why they're always down for the next big adventure. Help them prepare for the best with one of these gifts. 

Calpak Portable Charger

Calpak Portable Charger
Calpak

Calpak Portable Charger

This luggage tag doubles as a portable charger. It comes in eight colors.

$32 $19

Shop Now

lululemon Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant

lululemon Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant
lululemon

lululemon Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant

The athletic and adventure-loving Sagittarius will get good use out of these cool-girl flared pants.  

Sagittarius Zodiac Sign Horoscope Throw Pillow

Sagittarius Zodiac Sign Horoscope Throw Pillow
Society6

Sagittarius Zodiac Sign Horoscope Throw Pillow

They make doing the most look easy, but everyone needs to rest sometimes. This pillow is great for a soft landing.

$33 $26

Shop Now

Capricorn

Chances are your hyper-focused Capricorn friend has been working hard all year. Help them relax, rejuvenate and get organized for the year ahead with these gift ideas that can also function as a birthday gift for December Capricorns.

Madewell Bow Pendant Necklace

Madewell Bow Pendant Necklace
Madewell

Madewell Bow Pendant Necklace

The bow trend is still going strong, and this necklace makes such a sweet gift. 

$38 $25

Shop Now

Herbivore Rose Quartz Gua Sha

Herbivore Rose Quartz Gua Sha
Sephora

Herbivore Rose Quartz Gua Sha

The trend-loving Capricorn has definitely incorporated gua sha into their skincare routine, so this beautiful tool will come in handy. 

Clear Glass Monthly Dry Erase Calendar

Clear Glass Monthly Dry Erase Calendar
Amazon

Clear Glass Monthly Dry Erase Calendar

They'll stay on task thanks to this dry-erase wall calendar that will look amazing in their home office. 

$63 $60

Shop Now

Aquarius

Friends born under this air sign can be hard to read, making them tough to shop for. Find gifts that appeal to their limitless creative side, their altruistic side or both. 

Princeton Architectural Press Grids & Guides

Princeton Architectural Press Grids & Guides
Amazon

Princeton Architectural Press Grids & Guides

This notebook for visual thinkers will give your Aquarian loved one a place to put all of those thoughts — big and small. 

$19 $15

Shop Now

UGG Women's Classic Mini II Winter Boot

UGG Women's Classic Mini II Winter Boot
Amazon

UGG Women's Classic Mini II Winter Boot

UGG boots, especially the Classic Mini II Winter Boot, remain a timeless choice for keeping warm on chilly days.

Pat McGrath Labs Major Mini Lip Trios

Pat McGrath Labs Major Mini Lip Trios
Sephora

Pat McGrath Labs Major Mini Lip Trios

This three-piece mini lip kit is an affordable introduction to the luxe makeup from Pat McGrath Labs.

Pisces 

They're the best at going with the flow. Find a gift that fits their laid-back nature. 

Olivia Rodrigo 'SOUR' Vinyl

Olivia Rodrigo 'SOUR' Vinyl
Urban Outfitters

Olivia Rodrigo 'SOUR' Vinyl

Give the gift of one of the year's biggest albums, care of Pisces queen Olivia Rodrigo. 

Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Brooklinen

Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

For the dreaming Pisces with sensitive skin and a desire to snuggle in luxury, this cosmic mulberry silk pillowcase will take snoozing to a whole new level.

Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max
Amazon

Apple AirPods Max

For those who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, the AirPods Max are a good fit. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings. 

$549 $480

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT: 

21 White Elephant Gifts That Everyone at the Party Will Want to Steal

Gifts

21 White Elephant Gifts That Everyone at the Party Will Want to Steal

The Best Skin Care Gift Sets to Give (and Receive) This Holiday Season

Gifts

The Best Skin Care Gift Sets to Give (and Receive) This Holiday Season

The 30 Best Stocking Stuffers Under $30 for Everyone on Your Gift List

Gifts

The 30 Best Stocking Stuffers Under $30 for Everyone on Your Gift List

The 20 Best Gifts for In-Laws: Gift Ideas They're Sure to Love

Gifts

The 20 Best Gifts for In-Laws: Gift Ideas They're Sure to Love

The 15 Best Perfume Gift Sets for Her This Holiday Season

Gifts

The 15 Best Perfume Gift Sets for Her This Holiday Season

The Best Wine Subscription Boxes They'll Savor This Holiday Season

Gifts

The Best Wine Subscription Boxes They'll Savor This Holiday Season

The Best Hanukkah Gifts for All 8 Nights: Pajamas, Books and More

Gifts

The Best Hanukkah Gifts for All 8 Nights: Pajamas, Books and More

Tags: