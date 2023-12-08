No need to consult their birth chart: These are the best gifts to suit each sign of the zodiac.
Now that we're in the crunch time of the 2023 holiday gift shopping season, it's possible you're searching everywhere for inspiration for friends still left on your list. Our take? Look to the stars.
Shopping for friends according to their star sign might sound eccentric, but tapping into their sign's characteristics can help narrow the incredible amount of gift options out there down to something that will feel very personal to them (and get you major friendship brownie points).
Whether they're a grounded earth sign, an air sign with creativity that knows no bounds, a spark plug fire sign you can count on to keep things interesting or an easygoing water sign, you're sure to find a gift they'll suit their individual tastes.
Below, shop our holiday gift picks specifically curated for each sign in the zodiac.
Aries
Courageous and competitive, the Aries on your list will appreciate anything that will help them do the most — which is what they do best — whether it's in the office, the home office or the gym.
Coach Morgan Square Crossbody
They'll stand out with this pint-sized crossbody purse that packs a metallic punch.
Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm (GPS)
The Apple Watch Series 9 is the newest non-Ultra edition of the Apple Watch, and it's a speedy option with a new Double Tap feature for single-handed interactions. It's also got the same features you know and love from prior generations.
Bala Power Ring
You might have seen this innovative toning device on Shark Tank. A mix of a dumbbell and a kettlebell, the 10-pound Bala Power Ring can upgrade your normal bodyweight workouts.
Taurus
Dependable, patient and determined, this earth sign loves a romantic touch of luxury now and then. Give them what they crave with a gift that will spruce up their wardrobe or home.
Patagonia Synchilla Marsupial Fleece Pullover - Women's
A fleece pullover is the perfect, easygoing layer all season long.
Cozy Earth Premium Plush Bath Towels
With these cushy bath towels from Cozy Earth, your friend is one step closer to turning their home bath into a shrine.
Gucci Flora
Gardenia, pear blossom and brown sugar will give them the tantalizing scent of summer even in the dead of winter.
Gemini
The Gemini friend is into many things — so many that you might wonder how they fit it all into their schedule. Their curiosity makes them early adopters of both tech and trends, so think cutting edge when it comes to their gifts. Bonus if the gift helps them explore their newfound hobbies even further.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera Bundle
Give the budding photog in your life this instant camera bundle so they can capture all those joyful moments.
Samsung Galaxy Watch6
The new Samsung Galaxy Watch6 will thrill them this year with its sleek and sophisticated silhouette. It's also chock-full of fitness tracking, health monitoring, and general smartwatch features, all accessible via the largest watch display yet.
PICKLD Stylish Premium Pickleball Paddle Racket
They'll look stylish on the court with this pickleball paddle made with a green checkerboard design and an elegant, non-slip handle.
Cancer
A Cancers can easily become your most loyal friend. They'll always go to bat for you, so show them you've got them right back with a gift full of love.
Squishmallows Xandra The Blue Crab
This crab is ready for all the snuggles that come with a Gemini's nurturing nature.
Mejuri Croissant Dôme Ring
A deliciously chic ring created by layering 18k gold over sterling silver will remind them how much you care.
Graza 'Drizzle' & 'Sizzle' Extra Virgin Olive Oil Duo
Not only is the packaging of this olive oil adorable, but this duo of cooking and finishing olive oil is also a versatile kitchen staple for any amateur chef.
Leo
Leo's don't try to be the center of attention — they don't have to. Fuel their main-character energy with gifts that will keep them feeling special all year long.
Weilisi Rechargeable Selfie Light
Leos have a lot to post about. They'll look their best when they use this handy gift from you.
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic + Science Recipe Gift Set
Get glowing this holiday season with four of Charlotte Tilbury's skin-loving products, from Charlotte’s Magic Cream to the Magic Serum Crystal Elixir.
Chanel COCO MADEMOISELLE Eau de Parfum Twist and Spray Gift Set
Help them stay "classy and fabulous" with an iconic Chanel gift set.
Virgo
As an earth sign, Virgos pay close attention to detail and have a taste for the finer things in life. Opt for gifts that are simple, elegant and useful.
Papier Idyll Academic Year Planner
For the notorious perfectionist among the zodiac signs, an elegant academic planner like this Papier option is a welcome gift.
Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Virgo's Groove T-Shirt
Help them represent their love for fellow Virgo, Beyoncé.
Everlane The Italian Leather Day Loafer
This sophisticated pair of 100% Italian leather loafers is perfect for luxury-loving Virgos.
Libra
Always there to lend a listening ear, the Libras in your life offer calm and, well, balance. Select a gift that appeals to their even-keeled nature.
Louis Vuitton: The Birth of Modern Luxury Updated Edition
What's more luxurious than Louis Vuitton? Learn about the company's history and how it became the fashion leader it is today in this gorgeous book.
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
At just $80, this 100% Mongolian cashmere turtleneck that feels like a soft hug is a steal.
BloomsyBox The NYBG Subscription
This is such a fun bouquet subscription from BloomsyBox. She can receive bouquets inspired by the New York Botanical Garden monthly for $100 or less, depending on how many months you sign up for.
Scorpio
They're intense, sure, but this fire sign bud will fight the fire for you without a second thought. Complement their passion with gifts as deep and rich as your friendship.
Quay On The Fly Sunglasses
The often mysterious Scorpio needs a fly pair of sunnies, even in the middle of winter.
Nest New York Luxury Scented Votive Candle Set
Gift all the beloved Nest scents with their petite votive set featuring popular picks like bamboo, grapefruit, Moroccan amber, and ocean mist with sea salt. While these candles are all fun-sized, they still burn for three to four hours.
Dr. Martens 1460 Smooth Leather Lace Up Boot
It's no wonder Dr. Martens boots were a top search with their timeless style. We recommend the unisex 1460 boot, which features Dr. Martens' original and most recognizable sole, known for its comfort and stability.
Sagittarius
You can always rely on the straight-shooting Sagittarius to find the bright side of just about any situation. That's why they're always down for the next big adventure. Help them prepare for the best with one of these gifts.
Calpak Portable Charger
This luggage tag doubles as a portable charger. It comes in eight colors.
lululemon Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant
The athletic and adventure-loving Sagittarius will get good use out of these cool-girl flared pants.
Sagittarius Zodiac Sign Horoscope Throw Pillow
They make doing the most look easy, but everyone needs to rest sometimes. This pillow is great for a soft landing.
Capricorn
Chances are your hyper-focused Capricorn friend has been working hard all year. Help them relax, rejuvenate and get organized for the year ahead with these gift ideas that can also function as a birthday gift for December Capricorns.
Madewell Bow Pendant Necklace
The bow trend is still going strong, and this necklace makes such a sweet gift.
Herbivore Rose Quartz Gua Sha
The trend-loving Capricorn has definitely incorporated gua sha into their skincare routine, so this beautiful tool will come in handy.
Clear Glass Monthly Dry Erase Calendar
They'll stay on task thanks to this dry-erase wall calendar that will look amazing in their home office.
Aquarius
Friends born under this air sign can be hard to read, making them tough to shop for. Find gifts that appeal to their limitless creative side, their altruistic side or both.
Princeton Architectural Press Grids & Guides
This notebook for visual thinkers will give your Aquarian loved one a place to put all of those thoughts — big and small.
UGG Women's Classic Mini II Winter Boot
UGG boots, especially the Classic Mini II Winter Boot, remain a timeless choice for keeping warm on chilly days.
Pat McGrath Labs Major Mini Lip Trios
This three-piece mini lip kit is an affordable introduction to the luxe makeup from Pat McGrath Labs.
Pisces
They're the best at going with the flow. Find a gift that fits their laid-back nature.
Olivia Rodrigo 'SOUR' Vinyl
Give the gift of one of the year's biggest albums, care of Pisces queen Olivia Rodrigo.
Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
For the dreaming Pisces with sensitive skin and a desire to snuggle in luxury, this cosmic mulberry silk pillowcase will take snoozing to a whole new level.
Apple AirPods Max
For those who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, the AirPods Max are a good fit. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT: