Labor Day is two weeks away, and while you're making plans for the long weekend, don't forget to take advantage of the holiday's many savings events. From furniture to kitchen appliances to mattresses, plenty of retailers are offering major discounts during the holiday weekend, making it a great time to upgrade your home. With so many brands hosting savings events in anticipation of Labor Day, celebrate the new season with new bedding just in time for fall.

Top brands including DreamCloud, Nectar, and Brooklinen are offering up to hundreds of dollars in savings in honor of the upcoming holiday weekend. Invest in a brand-new mattress for a great night's sleep for years to come, or outfit your bed with cozy sheets for cuddling up during the cooler weather.

Don't wait to save up to $799 when you take advantage of these early Labor Day Weekend sales—these discounts end at midnight tonight.

Beloved for its optimal firmness, DreamCloud's hybrid mattress is now on sale for $200 off with the brand's early Labor Day savings event. Not only will you get a discounted mattress, but DreamCloud is throwing in $599 worth of bedding free with a mattress purchase, adding up to $799 in savings during DreamCloud's early Labor Day sale.

DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress DreamCloud DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress A mix of cushy memory foam and supportive coils work together to help you get the best sleep possible, plus a set of cooling pillows, 400-thread count antimicrobial sheets, and a waterproof mattress protector come free with purchase—a value of $599. STARTING AT $799 STARTING AT $599 Buy Now

Winner of Forbes' Best Mattress for Back Pain award and crowned Women's Health's Best Memory Foam Mattress, Nectar's best selling mattress is on sale now for $200 off. Just like DreamCloud, Nectar is throwing in two free pillows, a sheet set, and mattress protector when you buy a mattress during the savings event.

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress Nectar The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress Made of five functional layers to keep you cool and comfortable while you sleep, Nectar's memory foam mattress molds to your body while providing plenty of back support. STARTING AT $599 STARTING AT $399 Buy Now

While we're waiting for new drops from Brooklinen, the brand is currently offering 15% off with code SUMMER15 until midnight tonight.

Classic Duvet Cover Brooklinen Classic Duvet Cover A New York Times Wirecutter pick for best bedding, this duvet cover comes in plenty of elemental shades perfect for fall, including this warm toffee. $139 $118 Buy Now

Weighted Throw Blanket Brooklinen Weighted Throw Blanket This weighted blanket envelopes you in a comforting hug thanks to an interior layer of tiny glass beads and a soft textured cotton exterior. $169 $144 Buy Now

