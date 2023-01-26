Among the many things that you learn as you get older, one thing becomes abundantly clear: muscle recovery really is no joke. And while a professional massage might be the cure all for muscle soreness, it's often much less kind to our wallets — and hardly a sustainable solution for those of us on a budget.

With Amazon's sale happening right now, you can score up to 78% off across categories on everything you need to accomplish your 2023 fitness goals or get a head start on your body for your Spring break vacation. Some of the most noteworthy Amazon deals are available right now that you would normally get during major shopping days like Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Featured in the epic Amazon Sale, there are massage gun deals to relieve muscle soreness, relax your body after your workouts, or even gift for Valentine's Day.

Toloco Massage Gun Amazon Toloco Massage Gun This deep tissue massager helps relieve muscle fatigue and pain, promotes blood circulation, and reduces lactic acid. After running continuously for 10 minutes, the massage gun will automatically turn off. $260 $57 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Massage devices work to relieve muscle soreness at the source through a brushless motor technology, paired with an ergonomic handle and a number of different, targeted massage settings. And perhaps best of all: massage therapy guns are surprisingly affordable — especially if you purchase one through Amazon. Massage guns, in particular, are seeing their own selection of markdowns during the holidays — with can't-miss discounts on top body massagers from brands like Therabody, Aerlang and more.

To help you get started shopping, we've gathered all the best Amazon Deals on massage guns below.

Theragun Mini Amazon Theragun Mini Gift him all the benefits of handheld percussion therapy in a convenient pocket-size device. Theragun quality meets ultimate portability with the Theragun Mini. Plus, you can choose between four different color options. $199 $159 Shop Now

Aerlang Massage Gun Amazon Aerlang Massage Gun If you've been thinking of investing a quality, body massage therapy gun, now might just be the perfect time — this top-rated tool is now on sale. $70 $33 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Handheld Electric Sport Massager Amazon Handheld Electric Sport Massager This top-rated massage gun comes with 12 massage heads and seven different speed levels, all of which help to provide targeted treatment for the user. $250 $65 Shop Now

Renpho Active Massage Gun Amazon Renpho Active Massage Gun The massage gun features a premium metal housing and a high-powered brushless motor. Its compact size and lightweight make it ideal for home, office, and gym use. Plus, it's over 60% off! $250 $70 WITH COUPON Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The 32 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Right Now: Save Up to 75% On TVs, TurboTax, MacBooks and More

The Best Electronics Deals at Walmart to Save On TVs, Laptops and More

The 40 Hottest Valentine's Day Gifts for Men in 2023: Shop Apple Headphones, lululemon Joggers and More

The 17 Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Weekend

15 Relaxing Gift Ideas to Help Relieve Stress: Shop Weighted Blankets, Massage Devices, and More

The Ultimate Valentine's Day Gift Guide

The Best TV Deals at Amazon, Walmart and Samsung to Shop Before the Super Bowl 2023

25 Valentine's Day Gifts Under $25 To Give Your Sweetheart in 2023

Shop Cozy Deals on Barefoot Dreams Blankets and Pajamas

Kate Middleton's Go-To Superga Sneakers Are On Sale at Amazon Right Now

Shop The Best Deals on Top-Rated Women's Winter Boots at Amazon

This Covid-19 Rapid Test Is In Stock at Amazon for The Winter