If you're looking for the perfect gift for the beauty-obsessed person on your list, consider your holiday shopping complete. Space NK's beauty Advent calendar 2022 is a makeup and skincare-obsessive's dream, filled with products from just about every best-selling beauty brand for an incredible value. Best of all, the best-selling beauty Advent calendar is 20% off today during Space NK’s Singles Day sale.

Fun to open and full of exciting surprises, Advent calendars are always a beloved hit for the holidays. Space NK's version takes things up a notch with 25 days of luxurious pink and red boxes full of the most sought-after makeup and skincare hand-selected by Space NK's team.

Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar Space NK Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar The Space NK Advent Calendar is packed with 25 of its bestselling skin care and beauty products from La Mer, Olaplex, Sunday Riley, Drunk Elephant, Charlotte Tilbury, and more. Available for for $280, this calendar is actually worth $1,002 and that's something certainly worth celebrating! $280 $224 Buy Now

Just a few of the goodies included in this Advent calendar are TikTok-viral Olaplex hair care, decadent Crème De La Mer moisturizer, cult-favorite Charlotte Tilbury lipstick in Pillow Talk, celeb-approved Sunday Riley vitamin C serum, and so much more. In total, all of these products are worth over $1,000, but the advent calendar is just $224, an extra 20% off — that's over $700 in savings.

Whether you're looking to treat the beauty lover in your life to a gift they'll never forget or simply want to save on best-selling beauty products for yourself, be sure to secure a Space NK beauty Advent calendar while they're still available.

