From tech to beauty products, there are already a ton of Amazon deals leading up to Amazon Prime Day 2022. Amazon has finally confirmed the dates for its massive two-day shopping event, which is taking place in just a few weeks. For 2022, Amazon Prime Day is happening on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. If you're on a mission to find the perfect device to relieve muscle soreness or just want to relax your body, you won't want to scroll past Amazon's latest deal on this deep tissue massage gun.

Thankfully, you don't have to wait for Amazon Prime Day 2022 to officially arrive in July to get Prime Day deals. At $76, this top-rated massage gun is a super avoidable way to treat yourself to some much-needed relaxation after work or after a long day in the summer heat.

Equipped with 7 different speeds and 12 massage heads, the Dacorm Massage Gum seamlessly relaxes tense muscles. With a 4.8-star rating and over 6,000 reviews, this Amazon best-seller isn't overhyped by any means — because the reviews speak for themselves.

One Amazon reviewer says, "This massage gun works really nice, there is a lot of accessories for different parts of the body; I noticed the pain had been reduced significantly after a few days of using the massage gun."

Be sure to check out the best early Amazon Prime Day deals going on now.

Shop More Massage Guns Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Toloco Massage Gun Amazon Toloco Massage Gun Toloco's upgraded muscle massage gun boasts a number of different, targeted benefits — including the ability to promote blood circulation and relieve lactic acid. $120 $80 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Vybe Premium Muscle Massage Gun Amazon Vybe Premium Muscle Massage Gun Perfect for athletes at every level, this percussive deep tissue massage gun has 5 adjustable levels of vibration up to 3200 rpm designed to break apart knots, help relieve pain, improve performance, and enhance recovery. It also runs for up to four hours on a single charge. $210 $150 Buy Now

Theragun Wave Solo Massager Amazon Theragun Wave Solo Massager Give your sore muscles a relaxing treat after a long, hard day on the green with this ultra-portable spot massager from Theragun. With up to three smart vibration levels, your muscles will thank you. $79 Buy Now

Aerlang Massage Gun Amazon Aerlang Massage Gun If you've been thinking of investing a quality, body massage therapy gun, now might just be the perfect time — this top-rated tool is now on sale. Plus, you can clip a coupon and get an additional 5% off the sale price. $80 $40 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Theragun Elite Amazon Theragun Elite Treat yourself to the Theragun Elite massage gun -- a favorite among athletes for its powerful deep muscle treatment. $399 $379 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Was Just Announced: Best Early Deals to Shop Now

20 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals That Dropped Today on June 21

Best Cheap LG OLED TV Deals on Amazon Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

Best Amazon Deals on Luggage for Travel Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Air Purifiers

Amazon Prime Day Home Deals — Decor, Rugs, Furniture, and More

The Amazon’s Best Tech Deals: Save up to 50% on Tablets, TV's and More

Amazon Prime Day Deals 2022: Get 50% Off Cooling Mattresses

The Best Roomba Vacuum Deals at Amazon Prime Day Starting at Just $179

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Blink Security Systems

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Cookware and Appliances

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Everything to Know About How and When to Shop

Best Apple Deals On Amazon Ahead of Prime Day 2022

Amazon’s Best Tech Deals: Save up to 50% on Tablets, TV's and More

This FDA-Approved COVID-19 Rapid Test Is In Stock at Amazon