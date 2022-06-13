From tech to beauty products, there are already a ton of Amazon deals leading up to Amazon Prime Day 2022. If you're on a mission to find Dad the perfect Father's Day gift, you won't want to scroll past Amazon's latest deal on this deep tissue massage gun.

Thankfully, you don't have to wait for Amazon Prime Day 2022 to officially arrive in July to get Prime Day deals. At $76, this top-rated massage gun is a super avoidable way to treat yourself to some much-needed relaxation after work. You can even grab one for your dad or husband as a Father's Day gift he'll appreciate.

Equipped with 7 different speeds and 12 massage heads, the Dacorm Massage Gum seamlessly relaxes tense muscles. With a 4.8-star rating and over 6,000 reviews, this Amazon best-seller isn't overhyped by any means — because the reviews speak for themselves.

One Amazon reviewer says, "This massage gun works really nice, there is a lot of accessories for different parts of the body; I noticed the pain had been reduced significantly after a few days of using the massage gun."

Aside from Amazon's deals, be sure to also check out Therabody's Father's Day Sale to find the perfect gift for dad before June 19th.

Shop More Massage Guns for Father's Day

Toloco Massage Gun Amazon Toloco Massage Gun Toloco's upgraded muscle massage gun boasts a number of different, targeted benefits — including the ability to promote blood circulation and relieve lactic acid. Clip the coupon before you check out and get 5% off this massage gun. $120 $80 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Theragun Prime Deep Tissue Massage Gun Amazon Theragun Prime Deep Tissue Massage Gun One of the best parts about the Theragun body massager is the fact that the tool connects to the Therabody app via Bluetooth — so users can craft a more personalized wellness routine, all through their own phone. $299 $238 Buy Now

Vybe Premium Muscle Massage Gun Amazon Vybe Premium Muscle Massage Gun Perfect for athletes at every level, this percussive deep tissue massage gun has 5 adjustable levels of vibration up to 3200 rpm designed to break apart knots, help relieve pain, improve performance, and enhance recovery. It also runs for up to four hours on a single charge. $210 $200 Buy Now

Aerlang Massage Gun Amazon Aerlang Massage Gun If you've been thinking of investing a quality, body massage therapy gun, now might just be the perfect time — this top-rated tool is now on sale. Plus, you can clip a coupon and get an additional 10% off the sale price. $80 $36 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Theragun Wave Solo Massager Amazon Theragun Wave Solo Massager Give your sore muscles a relaxing treat after a long, hard day on the green with this ultra-portable spot massager from Theragun. With up to three smart vibration levels, your muscles will thank you. $79 Buy Now

