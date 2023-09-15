Sales & Deals

This Blink Video Doorbell and Camera Bundle Is Over 60% Off at Amazon Right Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
security cameras
Yongyuan/Getty Images
By Charlotte Lewis
Published: 10:08 AM PDT, September 15, 2023

Make sure your home is protected with these incredible deals on security cameras and video doorbells from Blink, only on Amazon.

Whether you're looking to protect your home during vacations or enjoy peace of mind while at home, Blink's doorbells and cameras have your security needs covered. Luckily, Amazon has a Blink security camera bundle on sale at an unbeatable price ahead of Amazon October Prime Day.

Shop the Blink Bundle Deals

Right now, Amazon is offering 61% off best-selling Blink devices and bundle. Blink's security system is comprised of a smart doorbell, outdoor and indoor security cameras, and a sync module that lets you operate all of the devices right from your phone or tablet. 

Blink Video Doorbell + 3 Outdoor 4 Smart Security Cameras

Blink Video Doorbell + 3 Outdoor 4 Smart Security Cameras
Amazon

Blink Video Doorbell + 3 Outdoor 4 Smart Security Cameras

An unbeatable deal you'll only find during Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday.

$425 $165

Shop Now

The home security system is Alexa-controlled and offers two-way audio, custom alerts, privacy settings and so much more. All you need is a smartphone and WiFi, and you can have up to two years of battery-powered security for your home, customized to your own space.

Perhaps you don't need a bundle, but want to purchase a single camera. Go with the base model of just the video doorbell or add as many cameras as you like for a home security system like no other. Ahead, shop the best Blink video doorbells and security cameras available at Amazon.

Blink Mini

Blink Mini
Amazon

Blink Mini

This mini camera is perfect and won't take up too much space to keep an eye on what your beloved pets are doing while you're out. 

Blink Mini - Two Pack

Blink Mini - Two Pack
Amazon

Blink Mini - Two Pack

Keep tabs on your fur baby or human baby with a Blink security camera. You can stream live video from your phone to keep your home and loved ones safe.

Blink Video Doorbell

Blink Video Doorbell
Amazon

Blink Video Doorbell

Take your home security up a notch with this standalone Alexa-enabled video doorbell, who shows you who's on your front step. 

$60 $39

Shop Now

Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2

Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2
Amazon

Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2

Add the sync model to your video doorbell for a more comprehensive security system. The sync saves all its footage, so you can browse through hours of clips with ease.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera

Blink Outdoor Security Camera
Amazon

Blink Outdoor Security Camera

Monitor your home day or night with infrared night vision. Blink Outdoor is a wireless battery-powered HD security camera that is built to withstand the elements. 

Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) 2 Camera System

Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) 2 Camera System
Amazon

Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) 2 Camera System

The Blink Outdoor Cam has a battery that will last up to two years. Since there are no wires to hook up, setting up this camera system is painlessly easy. Once it's all set up, you can start using the camera's two-way audio system with your Amazon Alexa or through the Blink app.

Blink Outdoor – 5 Camera Kit with Blink Mini

Blink Outdoor – 5 Camera Kit with Blink Mini
Amazon

Blink Outdoor – 5 Camera Kit with Blink Mini

If you own a home, consider adding this camera kit that has 5 cameras. You can see, hear, and speak to any visitors with a live camera footage and two-way audio features on the Blink app. More protection, the merrier.

Blink Outdoor + Solar Panel Charging Mount

Blink Outdoor + Solar Panel Charging Mount
Amazon

Blink Outdoor + Solar Panel Charging Mount

This smart security system is powered by the sun. This kit includes one Blink Outdoor camera, a Solar Panel Mount, a mounting kit, a housing cover, one mount, and a right angle adapter.

Blink Outdoor 3rd Gen + Floodlight

Blink Outdoor 3rd Gen + Floodlight
Amazon

Blink Outdoor 3rd Gen + Floodlight

The benefit of this camera is it has flashlights to show you who's coming to your door late at night.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon's Second Prime Day Sale Is This October: Everything We Know About Prime Big Deal Days

Sales & Deals

Amazon's Second Prime Day Sale Is This October: Everything We Know About Prime Big Deal Days

The Furbo 360 Dog Camera Is Now Even Cheaper Than It Was on Amazon Prime Day

Home

The Furbo 360 Dog Camera Is Now Even Cheaper Than It Was on Amazon Prime Day

Ring Doorbells and Alarms Are Up to 40% Off Right Now: Shop the Best Home Security Deals

Sales & Deals

Ring Doorbells and Alarms Are Up to 40% Off Right Now: Shop the Best Home Security Deals

Discover Samsung Fall Sale: Save Big on Galaxy Devices, TVs and More

Sales & Deals

Discover Samsung Fall Sale: Save Big on Galaxy Devices, TVs and More

Score Big Savings on Smart TVs at Best Buy for Football Season

Sales & Deals

Score Big Savings on Smart TVs at Best Buy for Football Season

Save Up to $800 on Every Size of Samsung’s The Frame TV Right Now

Sales & Deals

Save Up to $800 on Every Size of Samsung’s The Frame TV Right Now

The Best TV Deals to Shop This Week: Samsung, LG, Sony and More

Tech

The Best TV Deals to Shop This Week: Samsung, LG, Sony and More

Get 80% Off This Top-Rated Dyson Cordless Stick Vacuum Alternative

Sales & Deals

Get 80% Off This Top-Rated Dyson Cordless Stick Vacuum Alternative

Breathe Easy and Save $190 on Top-Rated Dyson Air Purifiers

Home

Breathe Easy and Save $190 on Top-Rated Dyson Air Purifiers

The Best iRobot Roomba Deals You Can Shop Ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day

Sales & Deals

The Best iRobot Roomba Deals You Can Shop Ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day

Save Up to $200 On Dyson Vacuums, Air Purifiers and Hair Tools

Sales & Deals

Save Up to $200 On Dyson Vacuums, Air Purifiers and Hair Tools

Tags: