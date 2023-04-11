This Rare NuFace Sale Has Celeb-Loved Skincare Devices, Attachments and Serums Up to 40% Off
NuFace facial toning devices are the cult-favorite, Jennifer Aniston-approved tools designed to lift and tone your skin while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Celebrities and skincare devotees alike use the brand's microcurrent devices and skincare sets to treat themselves to at-home facials.
Now through April 17, you can snag NuFace devices, attachments and activators for up to 40% off during the SkinStore Friends & Family Sale. Just make sure you use the promo code FRIENDS at checkout to get your discount.
In addition to Aniston, Bella Hadid, Kate Hudson, and Miranda Kerr are all fans of NuFace, and for good reason. The award-winning devices were created by an aesthetician and use microcurrent technology right at home to activate your facial muscles to tone, lift and contour.
The NuFace deals at SkinStore include fan-favorite face toning and line smoothing tools like the Trinity Facial Toning Device — NuFace's hero device — as well as bespoke serums and treatments. Take your lift to the next level by swapping out the NuFACE attachments for the true, pro-level experience of microcurrent and red light therapy.
The NuFACE Trinity and ELE Attachment Set transforms your anti-aging skincare regime, providing a powerful system that visibly reduces the appearance of wrinkles and sagging skin from the comfort of your own home.
Whether you're looking to tone and contour your face, reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles or stock up on hydrating serums, shop all the best NuFace deals at SkinStore below.
Use the NuFACE technology all over with this body skin toning device. The size is perfect for arms, thighs and stomach areas.
The red light attachment with this NuFACE Trinity Device stimulates collagen production and is said to minimize the look of lines and wrinkles around the eyes, mouth, and forehead.
Save on a red light attachment for your NuFACE Trinity Device that minimizes the look of lines and wrinkles around the eyes, mouth, and forehead.
The targeted microcurrent attachment delivers precise microcurrent for sensitive and hard-to-reach areas like eyes and lips.
This silk crème activator is said to brighten and lock in moisture on your skin for up to 48 hours.
This hydrating activator gel is a great kickstart to your skincare routine. It allows the toning device to glide easily over the skin while providing prolonged hydration.
Formulated with peptides and hyaluronic acid, this serum will help remove fine lines and wrinkles.
Staring at your screens for hours? This clean, antioxidant-rich serum booster claims to enhance microcurrent results and defend your skin against 98% of oxidative stress caused by blue light and other environmental aggressors.
NuFACE co-founder Tera Peterson explained the benefits of the advanced at-home skincare device to ET.
"Think of NuFACE and microcurrent as fitness for your face," Peterson says. "It's a low-level electrical current that goes in and stimulates the muscles, which are the foundation of the face. The muscles and the skin on the face are connected — it's the only place in the entire body where the muscles and the skin are connected. Microcurrent goes in, stimulates the muscles, so naturally it's going to lift the face, pop the cheekbones, lift the eyebrows, open up the eyes — just give the whole entire face a more youthful appearance."
