Tatcha, the luxury skincare brand from Japan, has celebrity fans such as Selena Gomez, Meghan Markle and Jennifer Aniston thanks to its products made from pure, kind-to-skin ingredients.

Tatcha is hosting its once-a-year Friends and Family Sale on the brand's best-selling skincare. If you've been looking to test out or stock up on the go-to products of celebrities and royals alike, you're not going to want to miss this sale.

Now through Sunday, June 25, you can take 20% off sitewide just in time for summer. Simply use the code FRIEND23 to save on everything from moisturizers and cleansers to sunscreen and face masks.

Shop 20% Off Tatcha Skincare

Since its inception in 2009, Tatcha has evolved into one of today's premier skincare labels — hailed for its wide array of thoughtfully curated products and formulas loved by both dermatologists and celebrities. Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle swears by The Rice Enzyme Powder, so much so that she reportedly gifted her favorite product to those who attended her baby shower a few years back. Even Jennifer Aniston she relied on the Tatcha Serum Stick to help prep her skin.

For celebrity-approved skincare and more best-selling moisturizers, serums, primers, and cleansers, check out the must-have products from Tatcha's Friends and Family Sale below and don't forget to use code FRIEND23 at checkout.

The Rice Polish: Classic Tatcha The Rice Polish: Classic Tatcha's beloved, water-activated exfoliant is a favorite of Meghan Markle's. The water-activated exfoliant of nourishing Japanese rice bran and silk protein transforms to a creamy foam for a smooth polish and healthy glow. $68 $54 WITH CODE FRIEND23 Shop Now

The Rice Wash Tatcha The Rice Wash This rice powder-infused cleanser gently cleanses daily buildup while leaving your skin moisturized and soft. $40 $32 WITH CODE FRIEND23 Shop Now

The Water Cream Tatcha The Water Cream For lightweight hydration that won't clog your pores, this moisturizer nourishes your skin with a blend of Japanese wild rose and leopard lily. $70 $56 WITH CODE FRIEND23 Shop Now

The Dewy Serum Tatcha The Dewy Serum Over 1,200 five-star reviewers love this deeply hydrating serum that works to tone and plump with lactic acid and hyaluronic acid. $89 $71 WITH CODE FRIEND23 Shop Now

The Silk Peony Tatcha The Silk Peony Your delicate under-eye skin needs special attention, and this silky cream keeps the area hydrated and supple with Japanese white peony. $62 $50 WITH CODE FRIEND23 Shop Now

Smooth & Radiant Mask Duo Tatcha Smooth & Radiant Mask Duo This face mask duo helps you treat your skin to whatever it needs that day with a clarifying clay mask for pore exfoliation and vitamin C mask for brightening. $126 $101 WITH CODE FRIEND23 Shop Now

