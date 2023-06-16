Shopping

This Rare Tatcha Sale Is Offering 20% Off Celeb-Loved Skincare: Here's the 10 Best Deals

By Lauren Gruber
Tatcha, the luxury skincare brand from Japan, has celebrity fans such as Selena Gomez, Meghan Markle and Jennifer Aniston thanks to its products made from pure, kind-to-skin ingredients.

Tatcha is hosting its once-a-year Friends and Family Sale on the brand's best-selling skincare. If you've been looking to test out or stock up on the go-to products of celebrities and royals alike, you're not going to want to miss this sale.

Now through Sunday, June 25, you can take 20% off sitewide just in time for summer. Simply use the code FRIEND23 to save on everything from moisturizers and cleansers to sunscreen and face masks.

Since its inception in 2009, Tatcha has evolved into one of today's premier skincare labels — hailed for its wide array of thoughtfully curated products and formulas loved by both dermatologists and celebrities. Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle swears by The Rice Enzyme Powder, so much so that she reportedly gifted her favorite product to those who attended her baby shower a few years back. Even Jennifer Aniston she relied on the Tatcha Serum Stick to help prep her skin.

For celebrity-approved skincare and more best-selling moisturizers, serums, primers, and cleansers, check out the must-have products from Tatcha's Friends and Family Sale below and don't forget to use code FRIEND23 at checkout. 

The Dewy Skin Cream Moisturizer
The Dewy Skin Cream Moisturizer
Tatcha
The Dewy Skin Cream Moisturizer

Selena Gomez once called this hydrating, plumping formula from Tatcha "yummy" — and revealed to British Vogue that it's her favorite moisturizer.

$85$68
WITH CODE FRIEND23
The Rice Polish: Classic
The Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder
Tatcha
The Rice Polish: Classic

Tatcha's beloved, water-activated exfoliant is a favorite of Meghan Markle's. The water-activated exfoliant of nourishing Japanese rice bran and silk protein transforms to a creamy foam for a smooth polish and healthy glow.

$68$54
WITH CODE FRIEND23
The Silk Sunscreen
The Silk Sunscreen
Tatcha
The Silk Sunscreen

Tatcha's best-selling Silk Cream gets an SPF-infused makeover in this Silk Sunscreen formula.

$62$50
WITH CODE FRIEND23
The Rice Wash
The Rice Wash
Tatcha
The Rice Wash

This rice powder-infused cleanser gently cleanses daily buildup while leaving your skin moisturized and soft.

$40$32
WITH CODE FRIEND23
The Kissu Lip Mask
The Kissu Lip Mask
Tatcha
The Kissu Lip Mask

Get soft, supple lips with this squalane and Japanese peach-infused jelly lip mask.

$29$23
WITH CODE FRIEND23
The Water Cream
The Water Cream
Tatcha
The Water Cream

For lightweight hydration that won't clog your pores, this moisturizer nourishes your skin with a blend of Japanese wild rose and leopard lily.

$70$56
WITH CODE FRIEND23
The Dewy Serum
The Dewy Serum
Tatcha
The Dewy Serum

Over 1,200 five-star reviewers love this deeply hydrating serum that works to tone and plump with lactic acid and hyaluronic acid.

$89$71
WITH CODE FRIEND23
The Silk Peony
The Silk Peony
Tatcha
The Silk Peony

Your delicate under-eye skin needs special attention, and this silky cream keeps the area hydrated and supple with Japanese white peony. 

$62$50
WITH CODE FRIEND23
Smooth & Radiant Mask Duo
Smooth & Radiant Mask Duo
Tatcha
Smooth & Radiant Mask Duo

This face mask duo helps you treat your skin to whatever it needs that day with a clarifying clay mask for pore exfoliation and vitamin C mask for brightening.

$126$101
WITH CODE FRIEND23
The Serum Stick
The Serum Stick
Tatcha
The Serum Stick

Tatcha's famous Serum Stick is so good, it's Jennifer Aniston-approved.

$49$39
WITH CODE FRIEND23

