This Star Wars-Themed Instant Pot is 40% off on Amazon
There's a Baby Yoda-themed Instant Pot, and it's 40% off on Amazon right now! Star Wars fans will be obsessed with this kitchen staple for its multipurpose use and adorable design. The do-it-all pot is currently $60 (regularly $100).
The Baby Yoda Instant Pot is only one of the coolest Star Wars items to shop. May the Fourth, also known as Star Wars Day, created by fans in the early 2010s, was celebrated earlier this month. Even Disney has gotten into the action: The company observes the holiday with special Star Wars events and celebrations at its Walt Disney World and Disneyland theme parks.
If Star Wars day is everyday for you, you can shop more Star Wars collectibles, gifts, clothing and accessories. Plus, stream your fave movies on Disney+ while wearing a dope new pair of Jedi Master kicks and eating a dessert shaped like Darth Vader’s head.
Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for your Star Wars-loving friend or a treat for yourself, here are 13 of our favorite Star Wars gifts you can buy.
