Tia Mowry x Etsy Home Collection -- Shop Coasters, Candles and More
Actress Tia Mowry just launched her first-ever home line, in collaboration with Etsy! The actress and entrepreneur teamed up with nine Etsy artisans to co-design a one-of-a-kind collection of handmade items like coasters, pillows, woven baskets and candles.
In addition to reflecting Mowry's "luxe yet minimal" personal style, the pieces were created to help make anyone's space more comfortable, inviting and oasis-like. (Perfect timing, as most of us have been spending a lot of time at home lately.) Our tip: When you see something you like, grab it ASAP because these items are only available while quantities last.
In other exciting Mowry-related news, Sister, Sister is making its way to Netflix! The iconic TV show where Tia and her twin, Tamera, got their start -- as well as six other classic Black-led comedies (including Moesha) -- will debut on the streaming platform this month.
Below, shop our favorite items from the Tia Mowry x Etsy collection.
These geometric coasters are functional, stylish and super durable. (We also love the planters on offer from the Mindtheminimal Etsy shop.)
Here’s an easy way to pretend you’re at a fancy restaurant the next time you serve a meal to guests. TagliaferroCeramics has tons of other beautiful handmade items in their shop.
Made with Etsy seller MySampleHaus, this cute jar can store anything from Q-tips to loose change to candy.
Another collaboration with TagliaferroCeramics, this pitcher is sophisticated and dishwasher-safe -- a winning combo if we've ever seen one.
This 12" x 22" pillow cover created with Etsy seller ChloeandOlivePillows will instantly elevate your couch, armchair or bed.
A great gift idea: This candle, made with Etsy seller ChelseaCandleCo and a blend of bergamot, clary sage and mint leaf among other scents.
