Whether you have a sprawling house or tiny apartment, you know how difficult it is to keep your floors clean. Kids and pets only add to the mess, making busting out the cleaning supplies a daily if not hourly occurrence.

Between sweeping up spills with a broom, suctioning up dust and hair with a vacuum and pushing around a mop, floor maintenance is incredibly time-consuming — which is why TikTok is obsessed with this smart floor washer that simplifies cleaning and saves time.

Introducing the Tineco Floor One S5 Extreme, a three-in-one floor-cleaning machine that sweeps, vacuums and mops all at once.

Self-cleaning and equipped with smart sensor technology to adapt to any mess, it's no wonder why the device has gone viral: the hashtag #tineco has amassed over 280 million views on the video-sharing app. Instead of pushing around dirty water like a traditional mop, the cordless wet and dry cleaner deep cleans your floors with a continuous flow of clean water. Simply fill the Tineco Floor One S5's tank with fresh water and a capful of cleaning solution to leave your floors spotless. Its incredible suction power quickly picks up debris and liquids, while the continuous fresh water cleaning removes the need to vacuum before mopping — cutting cleaning time in half. The Cleantok staple's advanced brush head allows edge-to-edge cleaning along baseboards and corners.

Right now, you can pick up the Tineco Floor One S5 Extreme at Best Buy for $100 off. This Mother’s Day deal is taking 20% off the viral and incredibly efficient cleaner through Sunday, May 14. If Mom has been hinting at needing new cleaning supplies or if you plan to surprise her with doing some efficient cleaning yourself, now is the best time to give the gift of a Tineco.

The Floor One S5 Extreme isn't the only Tineco home appliance that would make life a lot easier. Bringing smart technology to floor care, Tineco has a range of versatile cleaners that quickly leave floors sparklingly clean. From cordless stick vacuums to smart floor washers, shop more Tineco products to lighten up your spring cleaning routine, below.

Tineco Carpet One Complete Smart Upright Deep Cleaner Best Buy Tineco Carpet One Complete Smart Upright Deep Cleaner "The Tineco Carpet One Complete Smart Upright Cleaner has completely changed the way we clean our carpets at home," praised one five-star reviewer. "Previously you would have rent a clunky carpet cleaner or settle for a basic carpet cleaner from another well known cleaning brand. However, Tineco has taken the guess work out of cleaning your own carpets." $500 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Amazon Deals on Home Organization and Storage for Spring Cleaning

Kris Jenner's Safely Cleaning Launches New Products

Shop The Best Deals On Spring Cleaning Essentials at Amazon

15 Natural Cleaning Products on Amazon That Actually Work

Your Spring Cleaning Checklist: Shop the Best Cleaning Supplies

The Best Robot Vacuum Deals to Help You Spring Clean With Ease

Shop Khloé Kardashian's Kitchen Storage Tricks for a Perfect Pantry

Save $150 On Dyson Cordless Vacuums Just In Time for Spring Cleaning