Today's Best Deals at the Samsung Summer Sale: Neo QLED 4K TVs, Galaxy Tablets, Appliances and More
If you're looking to upgrade your gaming set-up, TV, elevate your audio system or you just get a new smartwatch, you'll want to check out the Discover Samsung Summer Sale. With Black Friday-level deals on smartphones, TVs, and appliances, Samsung is updating its savings event with new deals every day through Sunday, June 26.
The Discover Samsung Summer Sale is adding new daily deals, so we'll be updating our list every day with the best deals currently available. Today's incredible offers include Samsung Neo QLED 4K TVs up to $2,400 off. If you're not searching for a new TV, Samsung is taking $300 off the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G smartphone and giving you a Galaxy Watch4 for free. Save on the entire Galaxy S22 lineup, washer & dryer sets, tablets, and more.
Samsung is also running a Buy More, Save More deal to get even bigger discounts. When you buy two or more eligible products, you can save an additional 10%. The promo applies to items like the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Chromebook Go, 8K TVs, The Frame TV, and other devices. Ahead, shop today's best deals from the Discover Samsung Summer Sale.
Best deals at the Discover Samsung Sale on Wednesday, June 22
See your favorite content with incredible color, contrast, and upscaled to spectacular 4K resolution with this TV's intelligent AI-based processor. Scene by scene, the Neo Quantum Processor 4K uses deep learning to analyze your content and optimize it with 4K upscaling.
Get a free Galaxy Watch4 and $300 off instantly with your purchase of this Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.
Your movies and content come to life in vivid detail like never before on the expansive 14.6"s AMOLED screen. Now you have the power to game or edit videos in ultra-smooth clarity, thanks to a 120Hz refresh rate. Currently, you can get up to $1,000 in enhanced trade-in credit and a free memory upgrade.
When it comes to gaming performance, the slightest disadvantage can be the difference between winning and losing a match. With a 165Hz refresh rate, lightning fast 1ms (GTG) response time and full adaptive G-Sync compatability, you can be sure that the Odyssey G52A won’t let you down on the battlefield.
Use the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 to keep track of your fitness routine, sleep cycle and a ton more. For a limited time, get up to $60 off and $100 trade-in credit.
Save $1,400 on a 4-Door French door refrigerator with customizable and changeable door panels available in a variety of colors and finishes. Samsung’s Family Hub lets you see inside your refrigerator, manage your family’s calendars, stream music, and see who’s at the front door and much more, all right from your fridge.
More Discover Samsung Summer Deals Happening Right Now
If you're looking to upgrade your old phone, you can take $150 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra instantly (as supplies last, of course). Plus, you can get up to $1,000 in enhanced trade-in credit.
Save $2,400 on Samsung's most powerful 4K experience ever. AI upscaling powered by a Neo Quantum Processor 4K ensures you always get full 4K resolution on your 85-inch TV. This TV also detects the level of background noise in your room and it adjusts the volume of whatever you're watching, so you don't miss a word of dialogue.
There are smart TVs — and then there's Samsung's 75" Class QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV, which features powerful AI upscaling provided by a Neo Quantum Processor 4K.
Take in every detail even in the darkest lit scenes with Samsung's Quantum Matrix Tech. The AI-based Neo Quantum Process 4K allows this Samsung 4K TV to constantly learn to improve the sound-tracking and contract capabilities. Currently on sale for $1,000 off, it's hard to beat this deal on Samsung's Neo QLED 4K smart TV.
Different power settings allow you to handle anything from cleaning up pet hair to cleaning any standard surface including hardwood, tile or carpet.
Save $1,100 on Samsung's laundry duo with OptiWash, which automatically senses soil levels to adjust the time and detergent. Upgrade laundry day with AI Powered Smart Dial controls that learn and recommend your preferred washing or drying cycles.
The AI technology on this front load washer actively recommends your wash cycle setting for each load, so you don't have to worry about if your dirty clothes are getting thoroughly cleaned. This model is available in either brushed black or ivory white.
This Samsung dryer is hailed by users for its smart-cleaning capabilities which, according to the retailer, can dry a full load of laundry in just 30 minutes.
Revel in a 3D audio experience thanks to Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. With the built-in Q-Symphony, this Samsung soundbar syncs each scene with your Samsung TV, so you never miss a beat (literally).
When it comes to visual quality, the G70A is truly exceptional. An UHD 4K resolution along with the unparalleled depth of HDR400, creates a stunning visual experience that casts your games in their best light.
Few gaming monitors can compare (let alone beat) the Odyssey G35T. With AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, 165Hz refresh rate and a curved design, you can game without having to worry about screen tearing, lag time or straining your eyes. Plus, you get $100 off in instant savings.
