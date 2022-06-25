Today's Best Deals at the Samsung Summer Sale: QLED 8K TVs, Galaxy Z Fold3, Appliances and More
If you're looking to upgrade your gaming set-up, TV, elevate your audio system or you just get a new smartwatch, you'll want to check out the Discover Samsung Summer Sale. With Black Friday-level deals on smartphones, TVs, and appliances, Samsung is updating its savings event with new deals every day through Sunday, June 26.
The Discover Samsung Summer Sale is adding new daily deals, so we'll be updating our list every day with the best deals currently available. Today's incredible offers include $500 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3. If you're not searching for a new phone, Samsung is giving you a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds with your purchase of a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Save on the entire Galaxy S22 lineup, washer & dryer sets, tablets, and more.
Samsung is also running a Buy More, Save More deal to get even bigger discounts. When you buy two or more eligible products, you can save an additional 10%. The promo applies to items like the Galaxy Chromebook Go, 8K TVs, The Frame TV, and other devices. Ahead, shop today's best deals from the Discover Samsung Summer Sale.
Best deals at the Discover Samsung Sale on Saturday, June 25
Seamlessly multitask with a larger (and foldable) screen. When you purchase the Galaxy Z Fold3, you get a free Galaxy Watch4 Classic and $500 off instantly.
Get a free Galaxy Watch4 and $300 off instantly when your purchase the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.
Save $620 on Samsung's latest 8K TV that gives you a movie theater experience from the comfort of your living room. In addition to the detailed visual quality, this TV gives you a 3D sound experience. Meaning, sound effects from your movie or video game travel throughout the room just like they do on screen.
Your movies and content come to life in vivid detail like never before on the expansive 14.6"s AMOLED screen. Now you have the power to game or edit videos in ultra-smooth clarity, thanks to a 120Hz refresh rate. Get $100 instant Samsung Credit toward other offers, a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds, and up to $675 enhanced trade-in credit.
Save $300 on Samsung's QLED 4K TV. Experience the full effect of every image with dynamic tone mapping that draws from a wider range of color and brightness than standard HD.
Save $2,400 on Samsung's most powerful 4K experience ever. AI upscaling powered by a Neo Quantum Processor 4K ensures you always get full 4K resolution on your 85-inch TV. This TV also detects the level of background noise in your room and it adjusts the volume of whatever you're watching, so you don't miss a word of dialogue.
Save $1,300 on Samsung's laundry duo with OptiWash, which automatically senses soil levels to adjust the time and detergent. Upgrade laundry day with AI Powered Smart Dial controls that learn and recommend your preferred washing or drying cycles.
A chore like washing dishes is easier and more effective with a washing system that has dual wash arms and a spray jet that blasts water at high pressure, covering all angles to clean even the dirtiest dishes.
Samsung's new 7.5 cu. ft. dryer allows you to remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry on your time, receive end of cycle alerts, and more, right from your smartphone.
More Discover Samsung Summer Deals Happening Right Now
Get up to $1,000 in enhanced trade-in credit and a free memory upgrade.
Get work done without a PC, with the installed Microsoft Office 365, or stream endless entertainment with Netflix, YouTube, HBO, and more.
Using little to no oil, you can quickly air fry your favorite foods right in your oven. The new Smart Dial simplifies oven settings in a single dial and intuitively learns based on your cooking preferences.
Samsung's Instant Heat Induction cooktops get hot faster than gas or electric cooktops. They generate heat directly through the cookware itself for a quick, concentrated boost in temp.
Samsung's Flat Panel door design with easy-to-open recessed handles blends into your kitchen to give you a modern look. The FlexZone Drawer is customizable with 5 different temperature settings, so you can store everything from fruit and vegetables to your favorite meat & seafood.
Take in every detail even in the darkest lit scenes with Samsung's Quantum Matrix Tech. The AI-based Neo Quantum Process 4K allows this Samsung 4K TV to constantly learn to improve the sound-tracking and contract capabilities. Currently on sale for $1,000 off, it's hard to beat this deal on Samsung's Neo QLED 4K smart TV.
Use the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 to keep track of your fitness routine, sleep cycle and a ton more. For a limited time, get up to $60 off and $100 trade-in credit.
Save $1,400 on a 4-Door French door refrigerator with customizable and changeable door panels available in a variety of colors and finishes. Samsung’s Family Hub lets you see inside your refrigerator, manage your family’s calendars, stream music, and see who’s at the front door and much more, all right from your fridge.
There are smart TVs — and then there's Samsung's 75" Class QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV, which features powerful AI upscaling provided by a Neo Quantum Processor 4K.
Revel in a 3D audio experience thanks to Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. With the built-in Q-Symphony, this Samsung soundbar syncs each scene with your Samsung TV, so you never miss a beat (literally).
When it comes to gaming performance, the slightest disadvantage can be the difference between winning and losing a match. With a 165Hz refresh rate, lightning fast 1ms (GTG) response time and full adaptive G-Sync compatability, you can be sure that the Odyssey G52A won’t let you down on the battlefield.
When it comes to visual quality, the G70A is truly exceptional. An UHD 4K resolution along with the unparalleled depth of HDR400, creates a stunning visual experience that casts your games in their best light.
Few gaming monitors can compare (let alone beat) the Odyssey G35T. With AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, 165Hz refresh rate and a curved design, you can game without having to worry about screen tearing, lag time or straining your eyes. Plus, you get $100 off in instant savings.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Amazon’s Best Tech Deals: Save up to 50% on Tablets, TV's and More
Best Cheap LG OLED TV Deals on Amazon Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022
Best Apple Deals On Amazon Ahead of Prime Day 2022
Amazon Prime Day Fitness Deals You Can Already Shop Now
Amazon Prime Day 2022 Was Just Announced: Best Early Deals to Shop Now
Shop Oprah's Favorite Face Mask from Amazon
The Best Washer & Dryer Deals Right Now: Save Up to $1,100 at Samsung