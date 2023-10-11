When it comes to interactive home workouts, treadmills and exercise bikes often steal the spotlight. While these machines are great, it's easy to neglect your upper body. For a well-rounded fitness program, you should consider adding a rowing machine to the mix.

Hydrow makes our favorite rowing machines, designed to silently recreate the feeling of rowing on the water. Often referred to as "the Peloton of rowing," Hydrow's rowing machines allow you to participate in live or on-demand rowing classes led by world-class athletes and Olympians, all in the comfort of your living room. If you've been eyeing a Hydrow Rower, both of the company's smart rowing machines are being steeply discounted for Amazon's October Prime Day.

Today is the last day to save up to $500 off best-selling rowers to upgrade your at-home workout space. During October Prime Day, you can save $500 on the Hydrow Rower and $400 on the Hydrow Wave Rower, so you don't want to miss out on these deals.

Hydrow Connected Rowing Machine Amazon Hydrow Connected Rowing Machine A 22” touchscreen display and impressive front-facing speakers bring the river to your home for the best rowing experience. You can also pivot the full HD screen for On the Mat workouts – including yoga, Pilates, and strength training – that complement your rowing. $2,495 $1,995 Shop Now

Hydrow Wave Rowing Machine Amazon Hydrow Wave Rowing Machine Reach your fitness goals with on the water workouts led by expert athletes and Olympians. Perfectly sized for apartments or smaller homes, the Hydrow Wave Roller stows away vertically in seconds. $1,895 $1,495 Shop Now

Both the Hydrow Rower and Hydrow Wave Rower are designed with patented electromagnetic drag technology that gives the rower water-like resistance. With three ways to experience your rowing workout — live sessions, on-demand courses and distance rowing challenges. — the workouts are immersive and surprisingly lifelike.

The original Hydrow Rower features a 22-inch rotating HD touchscreen that is sweatproof to watch over 4,000 on-demand workout classes with a Hydrow membership. It also has built-in front-facing speakers and Bluetooth connectivity so you can blast your own music while you train. You can also pivot the full HD screen for On the Mat workouts – including yoga, Pilates, and strength training – that complement your rowing.

If you're worried about the size of your space, you can also save on the Hydrow Wave — a more streamlined and compact version of the Hydrow Rower. It is 30% lighter and smaller than Hydrow's original rowing machine and has a crisp and responsive 16-inch display.

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

RELATED CONTENT: