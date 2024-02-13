Tony Hutson, Former Dallas Cowboys Player, Dead at 49

Antonio "Tony" Hutson, former NFL offensive lineman, has died. He was 49.

The news of Hutson's death was shared via an obituary on legacy.com, that was published on Friday. No official date of death or cause has been revealed.

According to the site, a visitation will be held for the former professional athlete on Feb. 16 with the funeral service taking place the following day. Both memorial events will be held in his hometown of Arkansas.

Hutson was remembered by friends and family on the site -- which reflected on his memory and shared pictures in the virtual guest book.

"Tony, was very humble, had the kindest heart and the most beautiful soul. Tony loved his family with every ounce of his soul. My cousin Tony will be missed dearly!! will cherish our memories and keep you in my heart forever. I'm going to miss our talks and will never forget that smile! I Love You Cousin Buck Buck...," a cousin wrote.

Hutson was also remembered by former fellow Dallas Cowboys rookie Randall Godfrey.

"Lost one of my favorite teammates and great friends in Tony Hutson last night," the since-deleted post read via People. "Please keep the Hutson family in prayer. Our 1996 Dallas Cowboys rookies had a special bond. He made several trips to Valdosta to help with my annual football camps. I cherished every moment that he had me crying after laughing so hard. One of my fishing buddies and much more. I just knew we would be connecting soon. You caught us off guard with this one. Take your rest my bother. Gone too soon."

Hutson was born March 13, 1974 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Before his time in the NFL, Hutson attended Kilgore College, and Northeastern Oklahoma State University. In 1996, he was signed to the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent. However, his NFL career was briefly paused, as he was dropped when a benign tumor was found. In 1997, he was promoted to active on the team's roster.

After being cut from the Cowboys in 2000, he was signed with the Washington Commanders (then known as the Washington Redskins) where he played until the end of the season. Hutson ended his NFL career in 2021, after playing with the Oakland Raiders.

