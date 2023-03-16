The ultimate closet staple of spring is a solid pair of sandals. Minimal, chic and elegant, Tory Burch is known for her signature sandals. And the Miller Sandal style is a particular favorite among brand loyalists and fashionistas alike — loved for its timeless flair (perfect for beach days) and classic artisanal style.

Welcoming spring, Tory Burch has introduced pink Miller sandals and TikTok is already obsessed. 2.6 million views aside, these sandals aren't leaving the Barbiecore trend in 2022. With Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated Barbie film coming to theaters in July, it’s no surprise the Barbiecore aesthetic still reigns supreme. The Tory Burch Miller Sandals are comfortable for everyday wear — making them a must-have for spring.

For more Tory Burch sandals, the brand's current sale is offering can't-miss deals on dozens of styles that are both comfy and stylish. The Tory Burch sandals on sale include styles that elevate any look, from sporty slides to heeled mules. If you have an upcoming getaway penciled in or heading to a spring wedding, the Tory Burch sandal sale is perfect for getting your spring shoe shopping done early and saving money while doing it.

Tory Burch's spring sale is abundant with sandals that are simply perfect for the new season. Ahead, shop our picks for the top sandal deals from Tory Burch.

The Best Tory Burch Sandal Deals

Puffy Wedge Tory Burch Puffy Wedge The Puffy Wedge features sporty padding on dressy wedge sandals. The mixed materials give your feet a pop of eclectic style. $358 $129 Shop Now

Yoyo Flip Flop Tory Burch Yoyo Flip Flop Flip flops by the pool don't have be boring or uncomfortable, and the Tory Burch Yoyo Flip Flops prove it. $228 $99 Shop Now

Ring Sandal Tory Burch Ring Sandal This strappy sandal has beautiful multi-color snake-embossed leather that is woven through wire brass rings. The ankle strap comfortably wraps around your heel for a great fit. $328 $159 Shop Now

Eleanor Slide Tory Burch Eleanor Slide You'll have another great snake-embossed leather find with these Eleanor Slides. The flat sandal has cushioned foam footbeds for ultimate comfort. $328 $229 Shop Now

Tiny Miller Heeled Sandal Tory Burch Tiny Miller Heeled Sandal These Tory Burch heeled sandals will elevate your style while maintaining all the comfort. They feature the iconic Double T logo and are detailed with hand-painted edges. $278 $189 Shop Now

Fisherman Platform Espadrille Tory Burch Fisherman Platform Espadrille The Fisherman Platform Espadrille are platform sandals that can take you through most seasons. Wear them whenever you want a little lift and a whole bunch of style. $328 $139 Shop Now

Miller Cloud Shearling Tory Burch Miller Cloud Shearling The shearling version of the Miller Cloud features a molded '70s-inspired cork sole and cozy shearling lining. $268 $99 Shop Now

Miller Cloud Tory Burch Miller Cloud Ergonomic 70's inspired cork lined sandals that will have you feeling like you're walking on air. $198 $119 Shop Now

