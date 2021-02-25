Tory Burch Private Sale Starts Today — Shop Our Picks
Drop everything: the Tory Burch Private Sale is happening right now. It's private, but don't fret: You're invited. And now, we're about to tell you everything to know so you can get in on the deals while building up your spring wardrobe in the process.
For its latest sale event, Tory Burch is putting some of its best-selling items for a fraction of the original price. This only happens twice a year, so now's the time to stock up on pretty spring dresses to ramp up your warm-weather style. And while you're at it, throw in some new sandals in the mix, too. Of course, if you're still shopping for the current climate and want a pair of new boots to wear with your everyday ensembles, there are some options in there for you, too.
To make things even better, Tory Burch will be adding new pieces to the sale on Saturday, Feb. 27, so be sure to mark your calendars and set those alerts to check back in and see if your favorite must-have styles have been added to the sale. The Tory Burch sale event goes until March 2, so if there's anything you're eyeing, you might want to get it before it sells out (especially if there are only a few left!).
As we mentioned before, the Tory Burch sale is private, which means it's only open to those who have a Tory Burch account. Luckily, that can include you within a few punches of the keys and a couple of clicks of the mouse. All you have to do to get access to the sale is enter your email address, et voilà! The sale is yours for the taking.
Now, there are a lot of items in this sale. So if you're not quite sure where to start, let us help you. Whether you're looking for a new Tory Burch bag to add into the mix or you want cute shoes to wear as soon as the weather permits, ET Style scavenged and sifted through all the sale items to find ones worth adding to your cart. Shop ET Style's top picks from this epic Tory Burch sale below.
