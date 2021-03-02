Drop everything: the Tory Burch Private Sale is happening right now. It's private, but don't fret: You're invited. And now, we're about to tell you everything to know so you can get in on the deals while building up your spring wardrobe in the process.

For its latest sale event, Tory Burch is putting some of its best-selling items for a fraction of the original price. This only happens twice a year, so now's the time to stock up on pretty spring dresses to ramp up your warm-weather style. And while you're at it, throw in some new sandals in the mix, too. Of course, if you're still shopping for the current climate and want a pair of new boots to wear with your everyday ensembles, there are some options in there for you, too.

To make things even better, Tory Burch will be adding new pieces to the sale on Saturday, Feb. 27, so be sure to mark your calendars and set those alerts to check back in and see if your favorite must-have styles have been added to the sale. The Tory Burch sale event goes until March 2, so if there's anything you're eyeing, you might want to get it before it sells out (especially if there are only a few left!).

As we mentioned before, the Tory Burch sale is private, which means it's only open to those who have a Tory Burch account. Luckily, that can include you within a few punches of the keys and a couple of clicks of the mouse. All you have to do to get access to the sale is enter your email address, et voilà! The sale is yours for the taking.

Now, there are a lot of items in this sale. So if you're not quite sure where to start, let us help you. Whether you're looking for a new Tory Burch bag to add into the mix or you want cute shoes to wear as soon as the weather permits, ET Style scavenged and sifted through all the sale items to find ones worth adding to your cart. Shop ET Style's top picks from this epic Tory Burch sale below.

Smocked Sundress Tory Burch Smocked Sundress In case you needed something to look forward to wearing in the warmer weather, this is it. $169 (REGULARLY $448) Buy Now

Walker Embossed Small Satchel Tory Burch Walker Embossed Small Satchel Once you've already filled the section of your closet with sleek, black handbags, opt for a style in white -- like this chic croc-embossed option -- to mix up your collection. $329 (REGULARLY $478) Buy Now

Daybreak Ditsy Floral Ruffle-Front Dress Tory Burch Daybreak Ditsy Floral Ruffle-Front Dress Style this knee-length, long-sleeve dress with classic black ankle boots and a cashmere scarf while the temperatures are still on the lower side. $199 (REGULARLY $498) Buy Now

Cashmere Pullover Tory Burch Cashmere Pullover While you're waiting for the temperatures to make their way up the thermometer, bundle up in this cozy cashmere sweater -- which will be a pop against the winter backdrop. $259 (REGULARLY $378) Buy Now

Tory Burch Perry Bombe Double-Strap Mini Bag Tory Burch Tory Burch Perry Bombe Double-Strap Mini Bag Perhaps you're looking for a purse to wear for everyday occasions -- whether it's a daily coffee run or weekend brunch. In which case, this is the style for you. $209 AT TORY BURCH (REGULARLY $298) Buy Now

Puff-Sleeved Tunic Dress Tory Burch Puff-Sleeved Tunic Dress This floral print dress will look as good with a pair of knee-high boots as it would with your favorite sneakers or sandals. And if you need an added layer, throw on a classic trench coat or denim jacket. $179 (REGULARLY $498) Buy Now

Kira Embossed Small Satchel Tory Burch Kira Embossed Small Satchel Made with a warm brown embossed leather, this timeless satchel will hold everything you need for the day. $369 (REGULARLY $528) Buy Now

Lila Knee Boot Tory Burch Lila Knee Boot These tall black leather boots -- which feel subtly reminiscent of the '80s -- will be a cool addition to any closet. $299 (REGULARLY $698) Buy Now

Tory Burch Selby Block Heel Sandal Tory Burch Tory Burch Selby Block Heel Sandal What better way could there be than to complement your spring ensembles than with a pair of everyday sandals? These block heels is available in Nautical Blue and Perfect Black are on sale for 57% off. $119 AT TORY BURCH (REGULARLY $278) Buy Now

Kira Tweed Small Convertible Shoulder Bag Tory Burch Kira Tweed Small Convertible Shoulder Bag Even if your outfits veer towards the side of minimalism, this colorful purse is one that'll go with everything you own. $299 (REGULARLY $498) Buy Now

Blythe Sandal Tory Burch Blythe Sandal Those who like to stay on top of fashion trends will already know that clogs have made a comeback among spring shoes. Get in on the look with these sandals, which are stylish, cool and comfortable. $149 (REGULARLY $328) Buy Now

