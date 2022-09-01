ICYMI: Tory Burch's Private Sale is here, so it's your chance to upgrade your fall wardrobe with can't-miss deals. We're talking designer bags and shoes under $200, ultra-discounted apparel, and accessories starting at $30. Just in time for Labor Day, Tory Burch's luxurious purses, sandals, and other cute styles are marked up to 70% off, thanks to the Private Sale event.

When it comes to delivering quality fashion pieces that are just as on-trend as they are luxurious, few do it quite as well as Tory Burch. From monogrammed handbags and logo sweaters to structured sneakers, geometric shades, and staple accessories, the American fashion label always manages to breathe new life into old-fashioned classics — which is arguably why most every fashion-forward woman (and celeb) wants a style of their own from the brand.

Shop Tory Burch Private Sale

If you want to upgrade your style for fall and score a great deal, we suggest you take advantage of these truly epic pieces from Tory Burch—before they sell out. With exclusive deals on handbags, trendy clothing, chic accessories, and dozens of new shoe styles, shoppers can save on the brand's prettiest pieces. Whether you've been pining after a new handbag or are simply looking to give your closet a post-summer refresh, there's bound to be a statement-making accessory that matches (perhaps, even elevates) your style.

Before the sale sells out, shop our picks for the best deals on iconic bags, accessories, swimsuits, and more at the Tory Burch Private Sale—all under $300.

Fleming Sunglasses Tory Burch Fleming Sunglasses Oversized sunglasses are the ultimate cool-girl accessory, and this tortoiseshell pair will never go out of style. $157 $99 Buy Now

T-Hardware Chelsea Boot Tory Burch T-Hardware Chelsea Boot Everyone needs a classic Chelsea boot in their closet for fall, and this pair features a functional gold buckle to make taking your boots on and off a cinch. $398 $149 Buy Now

Miller Cloud Sandal Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal The Tory sandals you know and love now come in a cloud style, made with an ultra-supportive foam footbed wrapped in soft leather. $198 $159 Buy Now

