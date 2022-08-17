Shopping

Tory Burch’s Summer Sale Added Over 500 More Styles: Save on Fall Fashion, Swim, Shoes, and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
Tory Burch Summer Sale
Tory Burch

Summer might not be over yet, but we're already dreaming of the cute fall outfits we'll get to wear once the weather finally cools down. While most brands are clearing out their shorts and swim to make way for fall fashion, Tory Burch has discounts on plenty of transitional pieces that you can wear all season long during their summer sale event.

Today, the New York-based luxury brand added over 500 styles to their sale section, including summery sandals and timeless staples that you can wear year-round. With materials such as 100% French cotton terry to buttery soft leather, their pieces are crafted from durable, high-quality fabrics that will last far beyond the next trend cycle. If you've been waiting for the right time to pull the trigger on an investment piece that you'll cherish for years, Tory Burch's summer sale is one you won't want to miss.

The savings event features plenty of items on our fall fashion wish list, from a classic Chelsea boot that never goes out of style to trendy wide-legged jeans and ballet flats. Many of the shoes on sale have orthopedic foam footbeds, making them a smart option for those who are on their feet all day. Whether you're looking to treat yourself or on the hunt for a great gift for a loved one, Tory Burch's summer sale section has plenty of fabulous apparel and accessories for less.

Multi-Logo Block Heel
Multi-Logo Block Heel
Tory Burch
Multi-Logo Block Heel

Ballet flats are making a comeback this season, and a block heel elevates the simple style.

$278$189
Illusion Stripe Silk Neckerchief
Illusion Stripe Silk Neckerchief
Tory Burch
Illusion Stripe Silk Neckerchief

A printed silk scarf is an easy way to add color and personality to any outfit.

$98$69
Miller Cloud Sandal
Miller Cloud Sandal
Tory Burch
Miller Cloud Sandal

The Tory sandals you know and love now come in a cloud style, made with an ultra-supportive foam footbed wrapped in soft leather.

$198$159
Cropped Denim Pant
Cropped Denim Pant
Tory Burch
Cropped Denim Pant

These wide-leg jeans will go with everything in your closet, from crop tops to cozy sweaters.

$298$109
Miller Enamel Stud Earring
Miller Enamel Stud Earring
Tory Burch
Miller Enamel Stud Earring

Accessorize with a pair of gold-plated brass studs in sage green, one of this year's "it" colors.

$78$49
T-Hardware Chelsea Boot
T-Hardware Chelsea Boot
Tory Burch
T-Hardware Chelsea Boot

Everyone needs a classic Chelsea boot in their closet for fall, and this pair features a functional gold buckle to make taking your boots on and off a cinch.

$398$239
Heavyweight French Terry Crew
Heavyweight French Terry Crew
Tory Burch
Heavyweight French Terry Crew

Made of 100% cotton French terry, this soft sweatshirt is perfect for working out or hanging out.

$158$119
Tory Charm Mule
Tory Charm Mule
Tory Burch
Tory Charm Mule

Another must-have style for fall, these mules have a cork and foam footbed for added comfort.

$278$139
Wide-Temple Logo Sunglasses
Wide-Temple Logo Sunglasses
Tory Burch
Wide-Temple Logo Sunglasses

Tortoiseshell shades go with virtually anything in your fall wardrobe.

$157$109
Ella Printed Mini Tote Bag
Ella Printed Mini Tote Bag
Tory Burch
Ella Printed Mini Tote Bag

Add a touch of bohemian charm to your fall 'fits with this floral-printed handbag.

$228$159

