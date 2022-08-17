Summer might not be over yet, but we're already dreaming of the cute fall outfits we'll get to wear once the weather finally cools down. While most brands are clearing out their shorts and swim to make way for fall fashion, Tory Burch has discounts on plenty of transitional pieces that you can wear all season long during their summer sale event.

Shop the Tory Burch Sale

Today, the New York-based luxury brand added over 500 styles to their sale section, including summery sandals and timeless staples that you can wear year-round. With materials such as 100% French cotton terry to buttery soft leather, their pieces are crafted from durable, high-quality fabrics that will last far beyond the next trend cycle. If you've been waiting for the right time to pull the trigger on an investment piece that you'll cherish for years, Tory Burch's summer sale is one you won't want to miss.

The savings event features plenty of items on our fall fashion wish list, from a classic Chelsea boot that never goes out of style to trendy wide-legged jeans and ballet flats. Many of the shoes on sale have orthopedic foam footbeds, making them a smart option for those who are on their feet all day. Whether you're looking to treat yourself or on the hunt for a great gift for a loved one, Tory Burch's summer sale section has plenty of fabulous apparel and accessories for less.

Miller Cloud Sandal Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal The Tory sandals you know and love now come in a cloud style, made with an ultra-supportive foam footbed wrapped in soft leather. $198 $159 Buy Now

T-Hardware Chelsea Boot Tory Burch T-Hardware Chelsea Boot Everyone needs a classic Chelsea boot in their closet for fall, and this pair features a functional gold buckle to make taking your boots on and off a cinch. $398 $239 Buy Now

