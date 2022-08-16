Shopping

Summersalt's Biggest Sale of the Year Is Happening Now: Save Up to 60% On Best-Selling Swimwear

By Lauren Gruber‍
Summersalt Endless Summer Sale
Summersalt

While we're sad about summer coming to an end, one thing that's sure to cheer us up is all of the end-of-summer savings events. Plenty of brands are slashing prices on summer essentials, but one sale you can't miss is Summersalt. The celeb-loved swim and apparel brand is having its biggest sale of the year with up to 60% off sitewide.

A handful of celebrities, including Gigi HadidJennifer GarnerPriyanka Chopra, and Ashley Graham, love Summersalt's collection of functional, size-inclusive swimwear. Available from sizes 2 to 22, Summersalt's swimwear is designed to have you looking great and feeling it, too. 

So what is the brand's secret to such a great fit? Summersalt created a database of over 1.5 million body measurements taken from over 10,000 women to ensure that their apparel fits real people, not just Instagram models. The brand also uses recycled materials in their apparel and packaging for a product that looks good on you and the planet.

Right now, you can save on Summersalt's best-selling styles, including the famed Sidestroke and Perfect Wrap one-pieces. Not into tummy coverage? Plenty of bikinis are on sale as well, starting at just $22 for bottoms and $25 for tops. For soaking up the last days of swimsuit season in style, check out these great options from Summersalt's Endless Summer Sale.

The Bow-Shoulder Ruched Sidestroke
The Bow-Shoulder Ruched Sidestroke
Summersalt
The Bow-Shoulder Ruched Sidestroke

The bow-shoulder, asymmetrical back and Nouveau-inspired print makes this one-piece swimsuit one of a kind. Plus, it comes equipped with sewn-in cups for a little extra support.

$125$87.50
The Plunge Bikini Top
The Plunge Bikini Top
Summersalt
The Plunge Bikini Top

At just $25, this red-hot plunge bikini top is a steal.

$50$25
The Short Beach to Brunch Wrap Skirt
The Short Beach to Brunch Wrap Skirt
Summersalt
The Short Beach to Brunch Wrap Skirt

Pair your plunge top with a mini colorblocked wrap skirt made to take you from the beach to brunch in a pinch.

$65$45.50
The Perfect Wrap One-Piece
Summersalt The Perfect Wrap One-Piece
Summersalt
The Perfect Wrap One-Piece

This best-selling two-tone wrap one-piece has built-in soft cups and full butt coverage. The swimsuit has a compression fit to hold everything in while you move. 

$95$66.50
The Cinched One-Piece
The Cinched One-Piece
Summersalt
The Cinched One-Piece

Accentuate your chest with a cinched one-piece that adjusts for more or less coverage.

$95$47.50
The Ruched Sidestroke Bikini Top
The Ruched Sidestroke Bikini Top
Summersalt
The Ruched Sidestroke Bikini Top

The fan-favorite Sidestroke style also comes in an equally flattering bikini.

$65$48.75
The Ruched High Leg High Rise Bottom
The Ruched High Leg High Rise Bottom
Sidestroke
The Ruched High Leg High Rise Bottom

Don't forget the matching bottoms, featuring full back coverage and a trendy high waist.

$60$45
The Ruffle Backflip
The Ruffle Backflip
Summersalt
The Ruffle Backflip

Nail the balletcore trend with a prim, pretty ruffled one-piece on sale for 50% off.

$95$47.50
The Long Torso Sidestroke
The Long Torso Sidestroke
Summersalt
The Long Torso Sidestroke

We love the one-shoulder style of this swimsuit made with tall women in mind. It has a flattering cut with superior compression and comes in five color combinations. 

$95 $66.50
The Ruffle Oasis
The Ruffle Oasis
Summersalt
The Ruffle Oasis

Ruffled shoulders and a polka dot print add a playful twist to this classic maillot swimsuit.

$95$47.50

