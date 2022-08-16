While we're sad about summer coming to an end, one thing that's sure to cheer us up is all of the end-of-summer savings events. Plenty of brands are slashing prices on summer essentials, but one sale you can't miss is Summersalt. The celeb-loved swim and apparel brand is having its biggest sale of the year with up to 60% off sitewide.

Shop the Summersalt Sale

A handful of celebrities, including Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Garner, Priyanka Chopra, and Ashley Graham, love Summersalt's collection of functional, size-inclusive swimwear. Available from sizes 2 to 22, Summersalt's swimwear is designed to have you looking great and feeling it, too.

So what is the brand's secret to such a great fit? Summersalt created a database of over 1.5 million body measurements taken from over 10,000 women to ensure that their apparel fits real people, not just Instagram models. The brand also uses recycled materials in their apparel and packaging for a product that looks good on you and the planet.

Right now, you can save on Summersalt's best-selling styles, including the famed Sidestroke and Perfect Wrap one-pieces. Not into tummy coverage? Plenty of bikinis are on sale as well, starting at just $22 for bottoms and $25 for tops. For soaking up the last days of swimsuit season in style, check out these great options from Summersalt's Endless Summer Sale.

The Long Torso Sidestroke Summersalt The Long Torso Sidestroke We love the one-shoulder style of this swimsuit made with tall women in mind. It has a flattering cut with superior compression and comes in five color combinations. $95 $66.50 Buy Now

