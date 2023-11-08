Love seems to know no borders. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is headed south of the equator for the start of Taylor Swift's South America leg of the Eras Tour, according to People.

Swift's international tour dates begin on Thursday in Buenos Aires, continuing for three nights before she heads to Rio de Janeiro on Nov. 17.

Kelce's Chiefs are on their bye week, which frees the footballer player's schedule for his big visit. He first hinted at the plans on Wednesday's episode of the New Heights podcast, when discussing how to spend his time off.

"I might just say f**k it and go somewhere nice. My skin's getting real pale, so I've got to go someplace sunny," Travis said. "Some place south, closer to the equator."

Should they be seen together during the visit, the sighting would mark the duo's first public appearance since she attended his Oct. 22 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. After the Chiefs secured the win, Travis and Taylor left the stadium hand-in-hand and she gave him a kiss on the cheek, before heading out for a dinner date.

A source told ET the following week that Travis and Taylor spent Halloween together, though the couple stayed away from the cameras for the celebration.

After Halloween, Taylor did not travel to Germany to watch Travis and the Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphins, instead spending time in New York City with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes and other famous friends.

Around the same time, a source told ET that Travis "is on the path to finding that special person in Taylor."

