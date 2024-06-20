Travis Scott was arrested in Miami, Florida, on Thursday morning, the Miami Beach Police Department confirms to ET.

The 33-year-old "SICKO MODE" rapper, whose real name is Jacques Webster, was taken into custody for allegedly trespassing and alleged disorderly intoxication. Scott is being held at the Miami-Dade county jail on a $500 bond for the alleged trespassing and on a $150 bond for alleged disorderly intoxication.

ET obtained a copy of the arrest affidavit in which police say that there was a "disturbance" on one of the yachts in the Miami Beach Marina. According to authorities, Scott was "standing by the dock yelling at the vessel's occupants."

Police repeatedly asked Scott to sit down, which he did only to allegedly stand back up. Police noted "a strong smell of alcohol" coming from Scott's breath. Though Scott allegedly left the marina in a car, police say he returned five minutes later and began heading back toward the yacht.

Despite being asked to leave multiple times and warned not to return, Scott allegedly did not comply. When asked if he had been drinking, Scott replied, "It's Miami."

Travis Scott's mugshot for his arrest on June 20, 2024. - Miami-Dade Jail

The arrest comes less than a month after a fight broke out in Cannes, France, between Scott and music executive and Cher's boyfriend, Alexander "AE" Edwards.

At the time, an eyewitness detailed the altercation to ET, saying, "Travis Scott and Tyga attended Richie Akiva's amfAR after party as guests of Richie. At one point in the evening, both artists were on stage, behind the DJ booth, when Richie announced them both on stage alongside Alexander Edwards, and others. Right after that announcement, Travis immediately snatched the mic out of Richie’s hand, and said, 'No, we're not doing this.' Alexander said, 'Let him show love.'"

According to the eyewitness, Scott left the stage momentarily, returning with producer Southside, who confronted Edwards. The situation escalated rapidly, leading to a physical altercation. As Edwards tried to defuse the situation, Southside pushed him, prompting Edwards to push back. In defense of Southside, Scott tried to push Edwards off the stage. Edwards, maintaining his balance, retaliated by dragging Scott across the stage and eventually throwing him off. The struggle continued when Edwards jumped off the stage on top of Scott, resulting in a scuffle captured on video.

AE Edwards and Tyga at Mugler RTW Fall 2024. - Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Throughout the incident, Tyga remained behind the DJ booth, refraining from involvement in the altercation. The eyewitness noted that Tyga's assistant eventually joined the fight alongside Edwards.

Edwards and Tyga have been close for years. Many fans on social media suggest that the altercation could be related to Kylie Jenner, whom both Scott and Tyga have dated. Jenner had an on-and-off romance with Tyga from 2015 to 2017, which began when she was still a teenager. Shortly after their breakup, Jenner began dating Scott, leading to a five-year relationship that included extended separations.

Jenner and Scott share two children: 6-year-old daughter Stormi and 2-year-old son Aire.

Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, recently honored Scott in a Father's Day post, writing on Instagram, "Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads in our lives and all of the dads, step dads, grand fathers and father figures out there! I hope your day is filled with so much love. ♥️ #FathersDay #HappyFathersDay."

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: