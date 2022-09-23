Ulta Beauty Fall Haul 2022: Shop The 10 Best Deals on Skincare, Makeup, and Hair Care Up to 50% Off
If you're looking to do a refresh on your fall beauty and skincare stock, look no further than Ulta Beauty's Fall Haul Event 2022 — one of the brand's biggest beauty sales of the year that's happening online now through October 1. The annual week-long sale features some of the best beauty, skincare, and haircare products at Ulta. Even better is that the beloved brands in the Fall Haul are up to 50% off.
The Fall Haul Sale boasts savings from top brands across skincare, beauty and wellness — including Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty and about-face beauty by Halsey, as well as cult-favorite goods from Revlon, Flower Beauty, Burt's Bees, Morphe and many others. If you missed out on the daily steals from Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty this summer, now's your chance to stock up on skincare must-haves as we move into the chillier seasons.
There's literally hundreds of deals to choose from. And to help you determine the very best, we've handpicked some of our favorite finds from Ulta's Fall Haul event — including a hyaluronic acid serum and moisturizer for dry skin this fall. Ahead, shop the best deals from Ulta Beauty's Fall Haul sale event.
Shoppers love how soft this hyaluronic acid serum leaves their skin. Intensely hydrate, visibly plump skin, and reduce wrinkles with L'Oreal's anti aging serum.
This high-tech moisturizer — infused with hyaluronic acid Hydrogel Cream — works to support smoother and more supple-feeling skin.
Save on a classic cleanser for daily use. Cetaphil's cleanser has been clinically proven to deep clean while effectively removing dirt, excess oils and makeup without leaving skin dry or tight.
The Revlon One-Step Volumizer 2.0 PLUS is designed to give all hair types one-step salon quality results…and then some! Get shinier blowouts in up to half the time with 50% less heat exposure.
A skincare secret used by Jennifer Aniston and Kylie Jenner is on sale. This on-the-spot surface blemish solution helps dry up surface blemishes overnight.
Glow into fall with this exfoliating and brightening toner from Pixi.
This gel moisturizer that contains hyaluronic acid comes at the recommendation of Kerry Washington who named it the one skin-care product she can't live without.
This deeply moisturizing treatment for dry and sensitive skin types alleviates irritations as it delivers sheer hydration.
Halsey's liquid highlighter serves a high pigment load and out-of-this-world glow with tons of pearls for maximum illumination.
Give your eyes some shape and let them bloom with this cult-favorite eyeliner from Flower Beauty.
RELATED CONTENT:
Fenty Beauty Sale: Take 25% Off Rihanna's Must-Have Makeup & Skincare
Walmart Deals: Shop Fall Savings on Beauty, Home, Tech and More
The 8 Best Fall 2022 Beauty Sales Happening Right Now
The 20 Best Pumpkin Spice Products of 2022 to Try This Fall
The Best Beauty Deals at Walmart Happening Right Now
The 35 Best Beauty Products Under $35 at Amazon for Fall 2022
The Best Beauty Advent Calendars For Christmas 2022
Halle Berry's Skincare Routine: Her Favorite Beauty Products Revealed
We Tried the Beauty Products TikTok Is Obsessed With