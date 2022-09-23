Beauty

Ulta Beauty Fall Haul 2022: Shop The 10 Best Deals on Skincare, Makeup, and Hair Care Up to 50% Off

By Kyley Warren‍
If you're looking to do a refresh on your fall beauty and skincare stock, look no further than Ulta Beauty's Fall Haul Event 2022 — one of the brand's biggest beauty sales of the year that's happening online now through October 1. The annual week-long sale features some of the best beauty, skincare, and haircare products at Ulta. Even better is that the beloved brands in the Fall Haul are up to 50% off. 

The Fall Haul Sale boasts savings from top brands across skincare, beauty and wellness — including Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty and about-face beauty by Halsey, as well as cult-favorite goods from Revlon, Flower Beauty, Burt's Bees, Morphe and many others. If you missed out on the daily steals from Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty this summer, now's your chance to stock up on skincare must-haves as we move into the chillier seasons. 

There's literally hundreds of deals to choose from. And to help you determine the very best, we've handpicked some of our favorite finds from Ulta's Fall Haul event — including a hyaluronic acid serum and moisturizer for dry skin this fall. Ahead, shop the best deals from Ulta Beauty's Fall Haul sale event. 

L'Oreal Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum
L'Oreal Paris Skincare Revitalift Derm Intensives 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
Ulta
L'Oreal Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Shoppers love how soft this hyaluronic acid serum leaves their skin. Intensely hydrate, visibly plump skin, and reduce wrinkles with L'Oreal's anti aging serum. 

$33$26
Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream
Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream
Ulta
Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream

This high-tech moisturizer — infused with hyaluronic acid Hydrogel Cream — works to support smoother and more supple-feeling skin.

$20$14
Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser
Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser
Ulta
Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser

Save on a classic cleanser for daily use. Cetaphil's cleanser has been clinically proven to deep clean while effectively removing dirt, excess oils and makeup without leaving skin dry or tight. 

$17$12
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Plus
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Plus
Ulta
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Plus

The Revlon One-Step Volumizer 2.0 PLUS is designed to give all hair types one-step salon quality results…and then some! Get shinier blowouts in up to half the time with 50% less heat exposure. 

$75$50
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
Mario Badescu Glass Bottle Drying Lotion
Ulta
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion

A skincare secret used by Jennifer Aniston and Kylie Jenner is on sale. This on-the-spot surface blemish solution helps dry up surface blemishes overnight.

$17$12
Pixi Glow Tonic
Pixi Glow Tonic
Ulta
Pixi Glow Tonic

Glow into fall with this exfoliating and brightening toner from Pixi.

$18$13
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel
Ulta
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel

This gel moisturizer that contains hyaluronic acid comes at the recommendation of Kerry Washington who named it the one skin-care product she can't live without. 

$29$23
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra Face Moisturizer for Sensitive Skin
la roche-posay toleriane ultra face moisturizer for sensitive skin
Ulta
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra Face Moisturizer for Sensitive Skin

This deeply moisturizing treatment for dry and sensitive skin types alleviates irritations as it delivers sheer hydration.

$32$26
about-face Light Lock Highlight Fluid
about-face Light Lock Highlight Fluid
Ulta
about-face Light Lock Highlight Fluid

Halsey's liquid highlighter serves a high pigment load and out-of-this-world glow with tons of pearls for maximum illumination. 

$18$14
Flower Beauty Liquid Kajal Blendable Eyeliner
FLOWER Beauty Liquid Kajal Blendable Eyeliner
Ulta
Flower Beauty Liquid Kajal Blendable Eyeliner

Give your eyes some shape and let them bloom with this cult-favorite eyeliner from Flower Beauty.

$11$8

