If you're looking to do a refresh on your fall beauty and skincare stock, look no further than Ulta Beauty's Fall Haul Event 2022 — one of the brand's biggest beauty sales of the year that's happening online now through October 1. The annual week-long sale features some of the best beauty, skincare, and haircare products at Ulta. Even better is that the beloved brands in the Fall Haul are up to 50% off.

Shop Ulta's Fall Haul

The Fall Haul Sale boasts savings from top brands across skincare, beauty and wellness — including Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty and about-face beauty by Halsey, as well as cult-favorite goods from Revlon, Flower Beauty, Burt's Bees, Morphe and many others. If you missed out on the daily steals from Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty this summer, now's your chance to stock up on skincare must-haves as we move into the chillier seasons.

There's literally hundreds of deals to choose from. And to help you determine the very best, we've handpicked some of our favorite finds from Ulta's Fall Haul event — including a hyaluronic acid serum and moisturizer for dry skin this fall. Ahead, shop the best deals from Ulta Beauty's Fall Haul sale event.

Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser Ulta Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser Save on a classic cleanser for daily use. Cetaphil's cleanser has been clinically proven to deep clean while effectively removing dirt, excess oils and makeup without leaving skin dry or tight. $17 $12 Buy Now

