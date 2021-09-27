If you haven't yet had a chance to get your hands on the cult-favorite Baby Foot Exfoliator, it's back in stock and on sale at Ulta's Fall Haul Sale. Treat your feet to some deep skin exfoliation with this beloved product.

The Baby Foot Exfoliation Foot Peel is easy to use, painless, and will deliver amazing results. Simply clean your feet, place them into the single-use booties, wear them for an hour, and then see all of your dead skin disappear in 5-7 days. Pain-free, this easy treatment will transform your feet and get rid of all your dry skin and callouses. The results of this foot peel will shock you!

During Ulta Beauty's Fall Haul Sale, you can also stock up on cult-favorite skincare and beauty essentials from Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty, Morphe, The Body Shop, BH Cosmetics, Flower Beauty and so many more.

Make sure to order this cult-favorite product before it sells out again.

